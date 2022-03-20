The satire geniuses at The Babylon Bee are no strangers to their work hitting so close to the mark that it will occasionally get flagged for “violating community standards” or some such excuse from social media outlets. This week is no different, and Bee CEO Seth Dillion has explained the latest reason the site’s Twitter account has been locked:

Here’s the offending story:

null

“The Babylon Bee’s Man of the Year is Rachel Levine” is what Twitter took an issue with.

Dillon says that has to be deleted before access to their Twitter account is restored:

Is this real life?

The story even caught the attention of Sen. Ted Cruz:

The biggest enemy of social media companies seems to be when satire hits way too close to reality.

***

