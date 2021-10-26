Guess Not the Bee shouldn’t have reported the truth?

Yeah, that’s how ri-damn-diculous Twitter has become. People of the correct political persuasion are allowed to tweet horrible things but Not the Bee tweets about the scientific fact that Rachel Levine is a biological male and somehow that’s a big no-no.

Now, we all know if Levine was somehow a Republican it would be just fine for NTB to report this but we digress:

@TheBabylonBee had one of their twitter accounts locked and were forced to delete the tweet below. Twitter is censoring reality. pic.twitter.com/S8mvK3ernF — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 26, 2021

Sorry, but SHE’S A MAN, BABY.

The insanity continues. https://t.co/XXy8Sxr8QC — Jimerican2 retweeted your tweet (@Jimerican2) October 26, 2021

Sure feels that way.

Careful.

That sort of truth-telling and fact-sharing will clearly get you locked and even suspended on Twitter.

***

