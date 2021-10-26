Guess Not the Bee shouldn’t have reported the truth?
Yeah, that’s how ri-damn-diculous Twitter has become. People of the correct political persuasion are allowed to tweet horrible things but Not the Bee tweets about the scientific fact that Rachel Levine is a biological male and somehow that’s a big no-no.
Now, we all know if Levine was somehow a Republican it would be just fine for NTB to report this but we digress:
@TheBabylonBee had one of their twitter accounts locked and were forced to delete the tweet below. Twitter is censoring reality. pic.twitter.com/S8mvK3ernF
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 26, 2021
Sorry, but SHE’S A MAN, BABY.
The insanity continues. https://t.co/XXy8Sxr8QC
— Jimerican2 retweeted your tweet (@Jimerican2) October 26, 2021
Sure feels that way.
https://t.co/01vQpwb1im pic.twitter.com/VYEDD9ZvtN
— YB (@ajpiupking) October 26, 2021
Just one of the guys!
Washington Post: Gender neutral.https://t.co/AJTn6CtziO https://t.co/A7fzWpLm6b pic.twitter.com/RgjeRiq39f
— 𝙳𝚎𝚗𝚗𝚢 𝙾𝚠𝚎𝚗 𝟷𝟽𝟽𝟼 (@DennyOwen8) October 26, 2021
@Twitter DNA doesn’t lie.
— Lesley Willard (@WillardLesley) October 26, 2021
Careful.
That sort of truth-telling and fact-sharing will clearly get you locked and even suspended on Twitter.
***
Related:
Spot the FED! Glenn Greenwald highlights ‘mysterious not-yet-indicted Ray Epps’ who was caught on video inciting Capitol breach on Jan 6
We KNEW IT! Iowahawk zeroes in on what is REALLY torpedoing Terry McAuliffe’s campaign and it’s hilariously PERFECT
‘You people are just VILE’: WaPo journo DECIMATED for taking aim at the actual teenage VICTIM in Loudoun County Schools rape case