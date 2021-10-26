Tell us you’re a biased, hack, a-hole without actually telling us you’re a biased, hack, a-hole.
A teen testified she met a classmate for consensual sex in the girls’ bathroom of a Loudoun County high school before, but in a May encounter she was sexually assaulted. New details in the case at the center of a firestorm https://t.co/wON6Y7EpRD
— justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) October 26, 2021
Shaming a rape victim … really classy, WaPo.
We suppose at this point, with the Virginia election just a week away, the media have to find some way to help McAuliffe survive this horrific story but to victim-shame a high school freshman girl?
You really can’t get much lower than that.
The suspect is guilty. Delete this. https://t.co/kXZfSryxBu
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 26, 2021
Yeah, there’s that too.
Besides, there used to be a time when Justin Jouvenal believed all women:
“Believe all women!” pic.twitter.com/B3pxXkZC7D
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 26, 2021
Believe all women UNLESS they can hurt the politician I support.
Then it’s more like believe SOME women when they are politically convenient.
Oh look… the Washington Post victim blames teens who were raped now.
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 26, 2021
Pretty much.
Why is that first note relevant at all?!
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 26, 2021
Because politics.
That’s why.
So I guess any woman who has consensual sex can’t be a victim of rape.
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 26, 2021
So…she wanted it. Is that what you’re suggesting? That she wanted to be raped by a boy in a skirt?
God, you people on the left can be so vile.
— Let’s Go Brandon (@corrcomm) October 26, 2021
Exactly. “Believe all women, except not that one”
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 26, 2021
This. ^
***
Related:
Just. WOW: Biden admin taps NSBA president who sent ‘parents are domestic terrorists’ letter to serve on fed education governing board
Dana Loesch SKEWERS Obama for saying rape of a freshman girl in LCPS bathroom was ‘trumped up fake outrage’ while stumping for McAuliffe
Christina Pushaw DROPS Democrat who wants to CENSOR Spanish-Language radio so Democrats can go back to taking Hispanic vote for GRANTED