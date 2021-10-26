Tell us you’re a biased, hack, a-hole without actually telling us you’re a biased, hack, a-hole.

Shaming a rape victim … really classy, WaPo.

We suppose at this point, with the Virginia election just a week away, the media have to find some way to help McAuliffe survive this horrific story but to victim-shame a high school freshman girl?

You really can’t get much lower than that.

Yeah, there’s that too.

Besides, there used to be a time when Justin Jouvenal believed all women:

Believe all women UNLESS they can hurt the politician I support.

Then it’s more like believe SOME women when they are politically convenient.

Pretty much.

Because politics.

That’s why.

This. ^

***

