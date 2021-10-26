Tell us you’re a biased, hack, a-hole without actually telling us you’re a biased, hack, a-hole.

A teen testified she met a classmate for consensual sex in the girls’ bathroom of a Loudoun County high school before, but in a May encounter she was sexually assaulted. New details in the case at the center of a firestorm https://t.co/wON6Y7EpRD — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) October 26, 2021

Shaming a rape victim … really classy, WaPo.

We suppose at this point, with the Virginia election just a week away, the media have to find some way to help McAuliffe survive this horrific story but to victim-shame a high school freshman girl?

The suspect is guilty. Delete this. https://t.co/kXZfSryxBu — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 26, 2021

Besides, there used to be a time when Justin Jouvenal believed all women:

Believe all women UNLESS they can hurt the politician I support.

Then it’s more like believe SOME women when they are politically convenient.

Oh look… the Washington Post victim blames teens who were raped now. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 26, 2021

Why is that first note relevant at all?! — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 26, 2021

So I guess any woman who has consensual sex can’t be a victim of rape. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 26, 2021

So…she wanted it. Is that what you’re suggesting? That she wanted to be raped by a boy in a skirt? God, you people on the left can be so vile. — Let’s Go Brandon (@corrcomm) October 26, 2021

Exactly. “Believe all women, except not that one” — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 26, 2021

