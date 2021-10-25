Democrats have begun losing the Hispanic vote, especially since Donald Trump was in office. They seem to have figured out Democrats don’t really care about their ideas, wants, and needs unless it’s an election year, and like other minorities, the Left just take them and their vote for granted.

Now, you’d think Democrats would figure out that THEY are the problem and would work to rectify the situation.

Except they’re not.

At all.

No, they’re blaming right-leaning Spanish-Language radio.

Our seniors deserve better? Voting Democrat is better?

What now?

And this elected official thinks limiting what these seniors listen to is the answer?

Christina Pushaw leveled Soto:

BUT THEY MUST CONTROL WHAT HISPANICS ARE LISTENING TO.

Ever notice Democrats treat minorities and women like children?

It’s beyond insulting.

Yup.

Bad optics indeed.

Democrats think they own the Hispanic vote. They are wrong.

***

