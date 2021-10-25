Democrats have begun losing the Hispanic vote, especially since Donald Trump was in office. They seem to have figured out Democrats don’t really care about their ideas, wants, and needs unless it’s an election year, and like other minorities, the Left just take them and their vote for granted.

Now, you’d think Democrats would figure out that THEY are the problem and would work to rectify the situation.

Except they’re not.

At all.

No, they’re blaming right-leaning Spanish-Language radio.

.@FCC⁩ must address radicalization of Hispanic seniors by rightwing Miami radio. These lies are dangerous to democracy and clearly do not serve the “public interest”. Our seniors deserve better! https://t.co/qmz4Zy2MVK — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) October 22, 2021

Our seniors deserve better? Voting Democrat is better?

What now?

And this elected official thinks limiting what these seniors listen to is the answer?

Christina Pushaw leveled Soto:

Democrats’ response to losing Hispanic voters isn’t self-reflection or moderating their leftist demands. Nope, they’re doubling down. The only regime-approved Spanish radio is going to be DNC talking points in Spanish, kinda like NPR in English. https://t.co/opvLzK3vhu — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 25, 2021

BUT THEY MUST CONTROL WHAT HISPANICS ARE LISTENING TO.

Ever notice Democrats treat minorities and women like children?

It’s beyond insulting.

You'd rather paint Cuban-American seniors as deluded crazies than stop to think that if they're saying they see warning signs, maybe it's worth hearing them out. Guarantee most of their observations didn't come from radio. Absolutely disturbing lack of respect for the people. https://t.co/kA3IWkPLwn — PNW Selina 🗽🇺🇸 (@PNWSelina) October 25, 2021

Yup.

Why are you against free speech? https://t.co/eSP6sfQavH — John Dough (@JohnDough2021) October 25, 2021

I and I alone will determine what you rubes are allowed to hear. -Rep. Darren Soto 2021 https://t.co/pcrsjAuSBF — Bryan Beltz (@bbeltz1) October 25, 2021

Another government official calling for censorship of speech, simply because he doesn’t agree with its message. https://t.co/uZYXgJHGmD — Philip Hall (@Philip_Hall8) October 25, 2021

House representative is calling on a government organization to censor free speech because he doesn’t like what they are saying. He’s angry that the Hispanic population voted further conservative than expected and he refuses any responsibility. https://t.co/OkzVi2kUpo — CalvinBallMVP (@Calvinball_MVP) October 25, 2021

I dunno about you but I am getting really tired of being told that all viewpoints I dont agree with are "lies dangerous to democracy" The needs of public interest are to enter the marketplace of ideas which cant happen when you tell a government agency to shut down discussions https://t.co/YHLxgxLmft — HarbingerOfDOOM (@Harbinger0fD00M) October 25, 2021

Bad Optics: Never a good look to assume your party has exclusive rights over a certain demographic…and to assume radicalization if they don't align with your party's values. It's also difficult to discuss "lies" when your source is @HuffPost, who are notoriously partisan. https://t.co/isxv1Zhr2z — PolitiPRess🇺🇸 (@PressPoliti) October 25, 2021

Bad optics indeed.

Democrats think they own the Hispanic vote. They are wrong.

***

