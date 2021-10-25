Resisting taxation is bad? Really? Hrm.

Then we guess this editor is bad because she really really really really really REALLY likes to resist taxation.

It’s almost as if people like Binyamin Appelbaum of the NYT don’t remember why this country was founded in the first place:

Resistance to taxation is the rotten core of the modern Republican Party. https://t.co/C052VdwMno — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) October 24, 2021

Rotten core?

Gosh, Appelbaum sounds jaded.

Maybe a Snickers bar?

J.P. Freier, the Communications Director for the GOP Ways and Means Committee, put together a pretty damn good thread taking this crap article apart.

Enjoy.

Since this seems like a fairly thorough encapsulation of what Democrats think Republicans believe about taxes, worth taking these arguments one by one… https://t.co/WqeE5Pgi1d — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

"Democrats want Americans to pay the full amount they owe in taxes. What doesn’t get enough attention is that many Republicans seem not to agree.” Republicans believe you should pay your taxes. We also think the tax code should be simple—to make it easier for regular people. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Simple tax code?

Get out of town!

Republican tax reform simplified the tax code by getting rid of loopholes. The result wasn’t just historic economic growth, but historic revenues, and the wealthy paying a larger share of taxes. (Because the GOP eliminated certain carveouts.) — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Sorry, but we’ve been steadily informed by the media and our pals on the Left that the rich aren’t paying their fair share and stuff.

"Republicans sharply reduced federal income tax rates imposed on wealthy people and big companies…” Number of corporations has declined for years bc fewer businesses file as such. Many small businesses file as individuals instead. Dems mistake those businesses as 'the rich.' — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Dems make a lot of mistakes in general but we digress.

“Republicans are aiding and abetting tax evasion.” IRS commissioner himself said the best way to improve enforcement is simplify the tax code. But now Dems seek new carveouts into it—tax shelters for rich colleges, subsidies for electric cars/bikes, SALT tax carveout for rich. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Gosh, it sounds like Democrats are trying to protect themselves and their pals.

Shocking.

A family making over $800,000 can still qualify for up to $118,000 in Dems’ new tax scheme. So who’s aiding tax avoidance here? But Dems’ goal here is restoring the special interest bonanza that happens at year end over tax extenders—so they can do favors using the tax code. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Favors they owe to special interests … anyone else feel like this has to do with fortifying an election?

*adjusts tinfoil*

"When the rich and powerful open loopholes in the tax code, Republicans reliably fight to keep the loopholes open.” I’m confused here: Appelbaum attacks GOP for seeking lower rates, but then attacks special loopholes without mentioning the ones Democrats are currently seeking. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Appelbaum is trashing Republicans because that’s the point of his entire piece.

He’s not writing an honest editorial on taxation.

"Republicans have hacked away at funding for the Internal Revenue Service over the past decade, enfeebling the agency.” No mention of rampant abuse at IRS: targeting groups for political beliefs, the Lois Lerner scandal, political leak of tax info the IRS has still not resolved — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Ding ding ding.

No mention either of the Taxpayer First Act, a bipartisan bill championed by Republicans to get the IRS into better shape. It’s inconvenient for this narrative, but it’s nothing to sneeze at. (Well, you can sneeze at it, if you are so inclined.) — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Clearly, Appelbaum only cared about what was convenient for his narrative.

“They valorize Americans who find ways to pay less, a normalization of antisocial behavior that may be even more damaging than the efforts at bureaucratic sabotage.” President Biden has no issue normalizing this behavior: https://t.co/bdHjsBoHTq — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Look fat!

"IRS estimated … Americans conceal from taxation >1/2 of income not subject to some form of third-party verification like a W-2…” You know who makes this money? Blue-collar workers. Hair dressers, plumbers, contractors. These are the "tax cheats” Dems obsess over. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Bartenders. Waitresses. Freelancers.

Not the rich.

"This blind spot costs the federal government hundreds of billions of dollars in unpaid taxes.” This ‘guesstimate' comes from data 7 years old. Like many of the Admin’s bunk stats, it’s unreliable. There’s been a major tax overhaul over that period. Yet it’s all lumped together? — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Gotta stick to the narrative, silly.

In Biden’s plan "banks would be required to submit annual reports on accounts with total inflows and outflows exceeding $10,000, excluding paychecks and government benefits.” This is a press release without policy. Local banks would have a hard time doing this. Simply not real. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

Let’s hope it’s not real.

"The info would give the IRS a better chance to catch cheaters — & would provide a salutary reminder for people to pay what they owe.” Of course giving IRS INNOCENT PPL's PERSONAL DATA makes their job easier. But why salutary reminder? Isn’t that just creepy? — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) October 24, 2021

The whole damn editorial is creepy.

But you knew that.

***

