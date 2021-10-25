Hey everyone, Amanda has been ‘undercover’ as a MAGA (whatever the Hell that is) since the November 2020 Stop the Steal Rally in Washington, D.C. Apparently, she has decided to drop the schtick and come out threatening anyone and everyone she came in contact with …

People really and truly need to get a life.

Oh, we’re sure there will be a bunch of people on the Left who applaud her efforts (so dangerous!) but really what it boils down to is a person looking to further vilify people she never really cared about knowing in the first place.

But hey, she’s proud of herself:

Hey everyone. My name is Amanda, and I have been undercover as a MAGA since the 2020 November Stop the Steal Rally in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/Glg1qiL4oI — strangely exuberant amanda (@the_cancel_mob) October 24, 2021

She goes on to talk about her super meaningful work being a raging fascist in the underbelly of the Trump movement but to be quite honest we just couldn’t stomach including the whole thread. Talk about a sanctimonious, self-serving, grift.

What an incredibly boring and meaningless life you must lead if you only find value in pretending to be someone else. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) October 24, 2021

Seriously.

What's a Make America Great Again? Or does it stand for something else? If not, why would you be undercover? Are you Russian? So many questions… — ⚖️ Freewill 🇺🇸 (@bottomofit) October 25, 2021

I swear I saw you working at a business in Sparks, NV. — Uncle Den ™️ (@denwee) October 25, 2021

The only thing you accomplished was showing the world you’re pathetic and sad. — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) October 25, 2021

Nice to meet you! Can't wait to read your book. — Currahee 🇺🇲 (@DCurrahee) October 24, 2021

Oh, a book.

Because of course.

Always about the money.

And now, she’s fussy because reporters are contacting her family.

She went from, ‘Look at me look at me I was super undercover,’ to this:

LOL.

She literally opened herself up to all of this and now she’s upset.

You reap what you sow — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) October 25, 2021

…said the lady who spent a year secretly recording private citizens after lying to get close to them. 🤷‍♂️ — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) October 25, 2021

What did you think was going to happen? 😂 — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 25, 2021

Well, you wanted attention 🤷 — Rebel 🐯 (@tyger429) October 25, 2021

Boo-hoo.

Welcome to your consequences.

***

