Anyone who wants the government to censor ANYTHING has not been paying attention.

Or, they’re a ginormous hack and DNC lackey, like Ben Rhodes.

Not just enforcement but strong enforcement.

Think Ben would be pushing for this is the other guy was in the White House right now?

Yeah, us either.

Glenn Greenwald just unloaded on him:

We suppose it would only be news if Ben Rhodes WASN’T pushing some sort of bullsh*t on his timeline.

Ummm …

People are actually trying to blow this off.

That’s … well, that’s terrifying.

But you know, it’s just like AOL.

*eye roll*

***

