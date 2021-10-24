Anyone who wants the government to censor ANYTHING has not been paying attention.

Or, they’re a ginormous hack and DNC lackey, like Ben Rhodes.

Facebook is an existential danger to democracy and a global public safety hazard. Like previous products that endanger people, it necessitates aggressive government action with strong enforcement. https://t.co/bdCd2P5ci3 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 23, 2021

Not just enforcement but strong enforcement.

Think Ben would be pushing for this is the other guy was in the White House right now?

Yeah, us either.

Glenn Greenwald just unloaded on him:

In case anyone is still in doubt that a top priority of Democrats if not the top priority is to seize control of the internet.👇 And look at the melodramatic fear-mongering language. It’s their new Russia and 1/6 combined. https://t.co/cz2SpeJCkf — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 23, 2021

We suppose it would only be news if Ben Rhodes WASN’T pushing some sort of bullsh*t on his timeline.

Democrats in Congress say explicitly that if Facebook, Google and Twitter don't start censoring more in accordance with their wishes, they'll be punished with legal and retaliatory punishment. And those same Dems recognize they're monopolies. https://t.co/6xfmq2ZdW1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 23, 2021

Yeah, but Facebook is a problem — Bruno 🇧🇷🎬📺🤘 (@CavsBruno) October 23, 2021

Ummm …

So are people who want to abuse power to control what others can say and think and, even worse, who trust the most powerful centers of authority to control our debates. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 23, 2021

Since when is Facebook “the internet?”Facebook is nothing more than today’s AOL Desktop. Nothing more, nothing less. — Hans Michael Brecht (@Hansnfranz) October 23, 2021

People are actually trying to blow this off.

That’s … well, that’s terrifying.

According to the Democrat-led House Anti-Trust Committee, Facebook is an all-powerful monopoly with illegal control over the flow of information.https://t.co/28O8cutqKs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 23, 2021

But you know, it’s just like AOL.

*eye roll*

***

