We’d sort of forgotten Touré was even a thing. How kind of him to pop his racist little head out and attempt to smear Condoleeza Rice as a ‘solider for white supremacy’ after she decimated CRT on ‘The View’ earlier this week.

Hey, we get it, Touré really wants to believe all white people are racist and all black people are oppressed and someone like Rice who people really respect calling the whole thing a hot mess is pretty damaging to the narrative, but this was hateful and just plain pathetic.

Condoleeza Rice grew up in the Jim Crow South, her dad was a Republican because the local Dixiecrats wouldn't let her vote. She's the descendant of slaves and sharecroppers. It's fine to argue for CRT if you really want but its proponents have a knack for hyperbole and smears. pic.twitter.com/ROMCtVDbZf — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 24, 2021

Condi is literally the descendant of slaves and sharecroppers.

And Touré called her a ‘solider for white supremacy’.

Let that sink in.

@Toure is also a proven racist. But to the legacy media of course, this is the “right kind” of racism … pic.twitter.com/2vhLVydgCa — David X. Henry (@imau2fan) October 24, 2021

Lol @Toure what a joke 🤡 — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) October 24, 2021

The proponents of CRT always resort to those tactics because the intellectual framework upon which they stand has the stability of a sandcastle.

It washes away under the smallest amount of scrutiny. — Art Vandelay 🎃👻 (@LJS527) October 24, 2021

Good arguments always begin with name calling — Eames Aguilas (@EamesAguilas) October 24, 2021

Right?

Nothing says your argument is worthwhile and can stand on its own merit like calling names.

We need to acknowledge that this new “woke” ideology is not groundbreaking but boring. Calling a Black person a “white supremacist” is the new way of saying “Uncle Tom” just less people know the reference to Uncle Tom so they go with white supremacist — The Cynical Liberal (@liberal_cynical) October 24, 2021

Sort of like how some people call the right ‘domestic terrorists’ or ‘insurrectionists’.

The horrible words they’ve used to try and hurt those they disagree with keep getting ‘amped’ up because the words start to lose their meaning over time. Like being called a racist, which has truly become the butt of so many jokes.

Sort of like Touré.

