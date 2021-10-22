Now, why or why would NIH do this? Hrm.

Almost like they were trying to cover their backsides or something along those lines in the last few days.

Almost like Fauci got caught lying his little evil COVID gnome a*s off:

They didn’t just edit it.

No no, THEY DELETED IT.

Look at that, ‘On limited occasions, when justified by compelling public health need …’

Who decides what is and isn’t compelling public health need?

Reminder, Fauci lied, people died.

Trending

All caught up.

Heh.

We made a similar face.

Too busy putting out the fires for Fauci.

Duh.

Like the word, ‘vaccine’?

Yup.

Oooh, that should be a doozy.

We’ll keep you posted.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw fact-DROPS WaPo fact-checker who smeared DeSantis for opposing DOJ memo threatening to silence parents in SAVAGE thread

Run you COWARD! Terry McAuliffe snaps at reporter asking him about Loudoun County School District sex assault case then BOLTS (watch)

They KNEW! Damning email shows Loudoun County School Board WAS informed of sexual assault of freshman girl THE DAY it happened

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Faucigain-of-functionNIHRand Paul