Now, why or why would NIH do this? Hrm.

Almost like they were trying to cover their backsides or something along those lines in the last few days.

Almost like Fauci got caught lying his little evil COVID gnome a*s off:

For those that don’t know – this is how the @NIH defined “gain-of-function” on their website until at least October 19th, 2021. Just 3 days ago. It looks like this section was deleted, and the page was edited, within the last 2-3 days. @R_H_Ebright @RandPaul pic.twitter.com/wZ9Iy5vWaT — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 22, 2021

They didn’t just edit it.

No no, THEY DELETED IT.

Look at that, ‘On limited occasions, when justified by compelling public health need …’

Who decides what is and isn’t compelling public health need?

Reminder, Fauci lied, people died.

Note to self: 'Gain of Function' has been cancelled. It's been replaced by 'enhanced Potential Pandemic Pathogen' or ePPP. Got it. — honornc (@honornc) October 22, 2021

All caught up.

Heh.

👀 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2021

We made a similar face.

Where’s the firefighting journos? 👀 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 22, 2021

Too busy putting out the fires for Fauci.

Duh.

This is the problem with trying to argue with someone who can literally change the definitions of words. — Louis R Nemzer (@BiophysicsFL) October 22, 2021

Like the word, ‘vaccine’?

Yup.

Huh. Imagine that. Wonder what happened to cause the change. pic.twitter.com/f5gEUJviyL — Smokey's Mom (@smokey_mom) October 22, 2021

Thanks for spotting that. I just foia'd it. https://t.co/NuIMiPy497 — FoiaFan (@15poundstogo) October 22, 2021

Oooh, that should be a doozy.

We’ll keep you posted.

***

