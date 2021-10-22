A bada*s like Governor Ron DeSantis needs a bada*s press secretary like Christina Pushaw. Especially when supposed fact-checkers do everything but fact-check her boss so they can smear and go after him because they see him as a legitimate threat.

Take for example this WaPo fact-checker who reached out to Pushaw to look into claims DeSantis made things up about the DOJ memo threatening to silence parents (who just got fact-REKT on Twitter):

This is hilariously brutal.

‘One would expect the press to hold powerful institutions like the DOJ/FBI accountable …’

YAAAAAS.

Trending

C’mon, you’d think a fact-checker would appreciate the receipts, right?

They’re such a-holes.

Oof.

But DeSantis!

That doesn’t work quite as well as, ‘But Trump,’ BUT it’s close.

Not holding our breath on WaPo fact-checking itself.

HA HA HA HA

We think he had an agenda and a narrative, and he wasn’t about to let the truth get in the way of either one.

We give WaPo FIVE Pinocchios.

Awful.

Not a great look, WaPo.

Granted, they don’t care (clearly) but still.

***

Related:

Run you COWARD! Terry McAuliffe snaps at reporter asking him about Loudoun County School District sex assault case then BOLTS (watch)

They KNEW! Damning email shows Loudoun County School Board WAS informed of sexual assault of freshman girl THE DAY it happened

So, THIS was embarrassing: Biden’s CNN Town Hall was SUCH a train wreck his own staff had to fact-check HIM in real-time

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christina PushawDeSantisDoJparentsWashington Post