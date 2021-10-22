A bada*s like Governor Ron DeSantis needs a bada*s press secretary like Christina Pushaw. Especially when supposed fact-checkers do everything but fact-check her boss so they can smear and go after him because they see him as a legitimate threat.

Take for example this WaPo fact-checker who reached out to Pushaw to look into claims DeSantis made things up about the DOJ memo threatening to silence parents (who just got fact-REKT on Twitter):

Last week, a @washingtonpost Fact Checker reached out to me to “fact check” @GovRonDeSantis statement opposing the DOJ memo, which threatens to silence concerned parents exercising First Amendment rights. WaPo “fact-check” essentially accused Gov. DeSantis of making things up: pic.twitter.com/gWBC1Wwi02 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 21, 2021

This is hilariously brutal.

Here’s the beginning of my response. I just thought it was important not to accept the framing of the @washingtonpost “fact check” on its face. Media are supposed to challenge regime narratives, not enforce them. Democracy dies in darkness, right? 😅 pic.twitter.com/5OUwvsWghk — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2021

‘One would expect the press to hold powerful institutions like the DOJ/FBI accountable …’

YAAAAAS.

And here’s where I explained very clearly to @washingtonpost — providing receipts — that the Garland DOJ memo was prompted by the NSBA letter calling parents “domestic terrorists” and urging the federal government to prosecute speech under the Patriot Act. 👇 pic.twitter.com/3muBeFo1jv — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2021

C’mon, you’d think a fact-checker would appreciate the receipts, right?

Here’s how the “fact check” turned out: 4 Pinocchios. That means @washingtonpost accused @GovRonDeSantis and other GOP officials of telling an outright lie. pic.twitter.com/NAq44GoDXP — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2021

They’re such a-holes.

Shot (the “fact check”) — Chaser (the facts) VIDEO: Garland admits he wrote the memo because of the NSBA Letter https://t.co/VKteTnj1xa pic.twitter.com/QNcDg41I8L — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2021

Oof.

But DeSantis!

That doesn’t work quite as well as, ‘But Trump,’ BUT it’s close.

Not holding our breath on WaPo fact-checking itself.

The WaPo Fact Checker already responded. He’s definitely trying to thread that 🪡 needle! What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/bCA6LcraE2 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2021

HA HA HA HA

We think he had an agenda and a narrative, and he wasn’t about to let the truth get in the way of either one.

My verdict: the WaPo Fact Check is “missing context” 👀 — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2021

We give WaPo FIVE Pinocchios.

Also: the Biden Administration knew about the letter and had been in contact with the NSBA before Garland issued the memo. Emails from FOIA at the bottom of article in link: 👇https://t.co/LcSIGSp26N pic.twitter.com/VcnhSyfykO — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2021

Awful.

Cc @ChuckRossDC great reporting on this. You might find the thread interesting, though I doubt it will be surprising. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 22, 2021

Not a great look, WaPo.

Granted, they don’t care (clearly) but still.

***

Related:

Run you COWARD! Terry McAuliffe snaps at reporter asking him about Loudoun County School District sex assault case then BOLTS (watch)

They KNEW! Damning email shows Loudoun County School Board WAS informed of sexual assault of freshman girl THE DAY it happened

So, THIS was embarrassing: Biden’s CNN Town Hall was SUCH a train wreck his own staff had to fact-check HIM in real-time