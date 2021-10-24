Why oh why would a fed agent encourage Americans to break into the Capitol on January 6?

We often find ourselves asking who actually benefitted from what took place on that fateful day …

Watch this from Rep. Thomas Massie:

I just played this video for AG Merrick Garland. He refused to comment on how many agents or assets of the federal government were present in the crowd on Jan 5th and 6th and how many entered the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/lvd9n4mMHK — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 21, 2021

And Merrick Garland wouldn’t comment on how many feds were there.

Crazy.

@RepThomasMassie Who is the guy in the video saying to go into the Capital? — Craig Long (@Craigie61) October 21, 2021

This guy couldn't be more obvious if he was wearing an FBI hat and jacket. — Nuclear Ironman 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) October 21, 2021

👍👍🇺🇸🇺🇸 I saw an excerpt of the hearing – absolutely outstanding on your part. Thank you so much and please keep up the pressure so that we can get to truth. — 🇻🇦Loon Jones (@JonesLoon) October 22, 2021

So where is this guy being held while he awaits his trial? — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) October 23, 2021

Please keep asking these questions for the rest of us. We want transparency from our government. Keep it up — Zach Wiz Zission Season (@yodanim) October 21, 2021

Transparency.

The truth.

You know, simple things.

I love that the ideas of false flags and agent provocateurs is so well known now that they are having a harder and harder time getting away with it. — sgatchell (@sgatchell) October 21, 2021

Because they keep overplaying their hand.

That dude is about the Feddest Fed that has ever Fedded. — Norm Alkris (@AlkrisNorm) October 21, 2021

And THAT’S pretty darn Feddy.

Heh.

***

