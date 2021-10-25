Guess Jack Dorsey isn’t supposed to be honest about the sh*t economy under Biden? LOL

Virginia Heffernan (the woman who was angry at her Trump-supporting neighbor for shoveling the snow out of her driveway) seems very angry at Jack for being honest about the hyperinflation we’re about to go through with the Biden administration printing money like crazy and giving it away.

Anything to protect President Silver Alert, eh?

She mad.

Like “divorce” in a marriage this word @jack tweeted should not be uttered unless you’re trying to bring it into being. No one shd take investment advice from someone who sees himself as making markets. How insanely reckless to tweet this. Immoral. Jack, ban thyself. pic.twitter.com/fl7CWRXdN8 — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) October 24, 2021

Truth hurts.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*Venezuela Welcomes You to Zoom* — C.J. Wilson (@str8edgeracer) October 25, 2021

“If I just don’t talk about the hurricane a mile off the coast and about to hit my city, it won’t happen.” — MarCORN 🌽 Ramius ☢️🌋 ∞/21M (@MarcornRamius) October 25, 2021

That’s not how it works. All the pretending in the world doesn’t change the fact that politicians don’t understand money and fiat’s system of control by the elites is dying. Hyperinflation is not just coming, it’s already here. — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) October 25, 2021

Yeah, blame Jack Dorsey for inflation because he talked about it. Definitely not because the fed is pumping trillions into the economy in order to keep it all propped up. Definitely not that. — Ben Hansen (@TweetBenHansen) October 24, 2021

Freakin’ Jack Dorsey causing hyperinflation by tweeting about it.

Who knew his tweets were so powerful?

Lol. Thx for the laugh Ginny — Roland (@RolandStautz) October 25, 2021

Seriously, we needed one today.

