Guess Jack Dorsey isn’t supposed to be honest about the sh*t economy under Biden? LOL

Virginia Heffernan (the woman who was angry at her Trump-supporting neighbor for shoveling the snow out of her driveway) seems very angry at Jack for being honest about the hyperinflation we’re about to go through with the Biden administration printing money like crazy and giving it away.

Anything to protect President Silver Alert, eh?

She mad.

Truth hurts.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Freakin’ Jack Dorsey causing hyperinflation by tweeting about it.

Who knew his tweets were so powerful?

Seriously, we needed one today.

***

Related:

Kick-a*s thread takes NYT editor’s ridiculous piece trashing Republicans for resisting taxation APART argument-by-argument

Strangely Exuberant Amanda ‘bravely’ coming clean about spending a year as an ‘undercover MAGA’ has seriously HILARIOUS consequences

Melodramatic fear-monger! Glenn Greenwald WALLOPS Ben Rhodes who wants government to ‘aggressively’ censor social media

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BideneconomyhyperinflationJack DorseyVirginia Heffernan