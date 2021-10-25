Terry McAuliffe brought in a bunch of people to stump for him in the last couple of weeks … candidates who are confident in their campaigns don’t have to do that.

And to bring in Obama?

Dude.

Former President @BarackObama: "We don't have time to be wasted on these phony trumped-up culture wars, this fake outrage, the right-wing media's pedals to juice their ratings." pic.twitter.com/bmMnet8q5X — The Hill (@thehill) October 23, 2021

Time wasted?

Did he just call the not one but TWO rapes in Loudoun County schools of two different freshman girls by the same boy in a skirt using the girls’ bathroom ‘trumped-up outrage’?

Draaaaaag him, Dana.

Didn’t know the rape of a freshman girl in her high school bathroom was “trumped up fake outrage.” https://t.co/HDmtmckzzN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 25, 2021

We suppose we shouldn’t be all that surprised considering Democrats only seem to care about kids when they can use them for political gain.

And right now they are sucking wind because of the abhorrent job Northam and Virginia Democrats did with education over the past two years.

NEW Virginia Poll:

(Parents of K-12 Children) Terry McAuliffe: 39%

Glenn Youngkin: 56% pic.twitter.com/xjF27O8Wk5 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) October 25, 2021

If this had happened to one of Odrama's daughters they would have sent in the National Guard. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) October 25, 2021

He would have at least had the IRS target the superintendent or something.

Straight from the Democratic playbook: 1) Enact policy designed to prompt outrage; OR enact policy, the foreseeable outcome of which will prompt outrage.

2) Ridicule the outrage resulting from the policy you're responsible for.

3) Rely on a compliant media not to notice. — Mark Youngkin (@mayoungkin) October 25, 2021

I'm sure she'd be relieved to know that an ex POTUS was saying that everything is trumped up. He should be ashamed but we know he's not — Survivorkitty (@SurvivorKitty) October 25, 2021

Obama would first have to understand what shame is.

He is so bad. — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) October 25, 2021

He definitely hasn’t gotten any better.

Wow! What a douche! — Kimberly Martin (@MNSTREK4U) October 25, 2021

Annnd that sums him up nicely.

Yup.

