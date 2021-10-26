Terry McAuliffe is Terry McAuliffe’s own worst enemy. Ain’t it great?

The New York Times would like to say it’s the party single-handedly torpedoing Terry, but we’re pretty sure he’s doing that all on his own. From saying parents shouldn’t have any say in their children’s education to endorsing Democrats with a history of tweeting anti-LGBTQ and anti-women tweets … he really is a trainwreck.

Not to mention his consistent use of the word, ‘folks,’ in a blatant attempt to pretend he’s just one of us.

He’s definitely not.

“The party is single-handedly torpedoing Terry McAuliffe,” Mr. Morgan said. “And I think that if Terry loses, Democrats just need to grab a hold of themselves, because the midterms are going to be a blood bath.” https://t.co/G3qcA5JNYb — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) October 26, 2021

Iowahawk has a better take:

As far as I can tell Terry McAuliffe is single-mouthedly torpedoing Terry McAuliffehttps://t.co/OJuO8CxQ2d — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 26, 2021

my theory: he was cursed by a mysterious gypsy woman to say what he really thinks — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 26, 2021

A gypsy cursed him.

WE KNEW IT!

Either a gypsy curse or a speech impediment. Either way, equally terminal. — Bohdan Khmelnytsky🇺🇸🏁🇺🇸🏁 (@PoetShevchenko) October 26, 2021

Political Tourette's? — Thomas Dodson (@Auburn1977) October 26, 2021

Maybe he should try blackface. — FactsMan (@BallenCBTech) October 26, 2021

Annnd we’re done here.

Heh.

***

