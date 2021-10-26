Terry McAuliffe is Terry McAuliffe’s own worst enemy. Ain’t it great?
The New York Times would like to say it’s the party single-handedly torpedoing Terry, but we’re pretty sure he’s doing that all on his own. From saying parents shouldn’t have any say in their children’s education to endorsing Democrats with a history of tweeting anti-LGBTQ and anti-women tweets … he really is a trainwreck.
Not to mention his consistent use of the word, ‘folks,’ in a blatant attempt to pretend he’s just one of us.
He’s definitely not.
“The party is single-handedly torpedoing Terry McAuliffe,” Mr. Morgan said. “And I think that if Terry loses, Democrats just need to grab a hold of themselves, because the midterms are going to be a blood bath.” https://t.co/G3qcA5JNYb
— Lisa Lerer (@llerer) October 26, 2021
Iowahawk has a better take:
As far as I can tell Terry McAuliffe is single-mouthedly torpedoing Terry McAuliffehttps://t.co/OJuO8CxQ2d
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 26, 2021
my theory: he was cursed by a mysterious gypsy woman to say what he really thinks
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 26, 2021
A gypsy cursed him.
WE KNEW IT!
Either a gypsy curse or a speech impediment. Either way, equally terminal.
— Bohdan Khmelnytsky🇺🇸🏁🇺🇸🏁 (@PoetShevchenko) October 26, 2021
Political Tourette's?
— Thomas Dodson (@Auburn1977) October 26, 2021
Maybe he should try blackface.
— FactsMan (@BallenCBTech) October 26, 2021
Annnd we’re done here.
Heh.
***
Related:
‘You people are just VILE’: WaPo journo DECIMATED for taking aim at the actual teenage VICTIM in Loudoun County Schools rape case
Just. WOW: Biden admin taps NSBA president who sent ‘parents are domestic terrorists’ letter to serve on fed education governing board
Dana Loesch SKEWERS Obama for saying rape of a freshman girl in LCPS bathroom was ‘trumped up fake outrage’ while stumping for McAuliffe