By now, we’ve all seen footage of the rather tall, clean-cut gentlemen wearing a MAGA hat doing his best to encourage and even incite protesters to break into the Capitol on January 6. But who is he? Is he really a fed? What’s going on with this man whose name is Ray Epps and why has he not been indicted like most of the others? Especially with all of the footage we have available of the guy doing stuff that’s WAY WORSE than those who have already been indicted.

You can literally see him directing people to the Capitol and calling for them to break into the building.

What gives?

Now, why oh why would the FBI scrub this man’s face?

Who is Ray Epps?

Ongoing mystery aka something really stinks here.

As with so many other things and people around the January 6 riot.

