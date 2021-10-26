The Loudoun County School Board and admin turned their backs on the kids to play politics, so now it’s up to the kids to make a change.

As more and more details emerge about the not one but TWO sexual assaults that took place because of a trans-policy LCPS was trying to protect, it’s become clear that the adults the students should be able to count on to keep them safe FAILED because they were too busy playing politics.

Broad Run High School students walked out today in support of the sexual assault victims (while Superintendent Dr. Ziegler refuses to resign).

Watch:

Here is the walk out of students at @LCPSOfficial Broad Run High School in Loudoun County. Students in support of recent sex assault victims in the District including this school & asking for safer schools. @7NewsDC #7NewsITeam #Loudoun pic.twitter.com/CdZjqTBIdK — Scott Taylor 7 News I-Team (@ScottTaylorTV) October 26, 2021

THIS is how it’s done.

Too bad fmr. President Obama says that's just a "phony culture war". — Chalkboard Review (@ChalkBoardRev) October 26, 2021

Obama called these assaults, ‘trumped-up conspiracy theories.’

Sad kids have to do this because adults wont act. — Mike (@BNolch13) October 26, 2021

Yup.

They’re too busy putting a curriculum together that parents have to sign an NDA-style form to even view.

NEW: Loudoun County is forcing parents to sign an NDA-style form to view its controversial curriculumhttps://t.co/wfz1CG6O9F — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) October 25, 2021

You’d THINK after all of this they’d figure out cutting parents out is a mistake but here we are.

At least the kids in the district still have some common sense.

