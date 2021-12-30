Yesterday a jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six counts, including sex trafficking of a minor.

The Babylon Bee has a finger on the pulse of the media — one outlet in particular — with this prediction of what’s next:

After Conviction For Sex Crimes, Ghislaine Maxwell Announces New Job At CNN https://t.co/7NIic9BZcO — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 29, 2021

Somebody call 9-1-1, because CNN has been wrecked yet again.

Are you SURE this is a spoof? — Karen Kline (@ConsiderThis1) December 29, 2021

The Bee is a national treasure https://t.co/yOij1FRdg1 — New Year for Liberty — FJB 🎉 (@leja999) December 30, 2021

.@paraga I'd like to report a murder https://t.co/IdNvrVj5VK — The Artist Formerly Known As Klendathu Capitalist (@KlendathuCap) December 30, 2021

