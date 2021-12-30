Is there something in the water at CNN, or … ?

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Rick Saleeby, former senior producer on “The Lead with Jake Tapper”:

Fairfax County (Va.) Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital a criminal investigation has been launched “into serious allegations involving potential juvenile victims” and that “detectives assigned to the Child Exploitation Squad of the Major Crimes Bureau are leading this investigation” into Rick Saleeby, a former senior producer for Jake Tapper’s “The Lead.”

“While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance,” a spokesman for Fairfax County Police said in a statement.

The investigation into Saleeby appears to be tied to reporting by the conservative guerilla journalism outlet Project Veritas. The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that it had been in communication with Project Veritas as well as possibly affected victims as part of its investigation.

The spokesman also told Fox News police seized “numerous items from the subject’s Virginia home” but declined to go into further detail.

Well, at least Saleeby had the good sense to resign before all of his dirty laundry got aired, so CNN didn’t have to worry about the public humiliation of having to fire him like they did with other former senior producer and alleged pedophile John Griffin. Silver lining for CNN!

Ah.

Wonder how many more are still there. At this point it seems fair to ask, no?

Hear, hear.

Brian Stelter would be all over it, no doubt. In fact, he hasn’t said a word, though he did tweet this:

Apparently Brian Stelter has decided that a senior producer on a highly respected journalist’s show getting busted for allegedly being highly sexually inappropriate with minors just isn’t newsworthy and doesn’t add to what we already know. If what we already know is that CNN has a sex offender problem.

