Is there something in the water at CNN, or … ?

Second CNN producer under 'criminal investigation' involving 'potential juvenile victims'https://t.co/2ofGx93RBB — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 29, 2021

Second ex-CNN staffer under investigation for alleged crimes involving minors: report https://t.co/V0Xsv7T2UB pic.twitter.com/Gbgh8EbV1o — New York Post (@nypost) December 30, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Rick Saleeby, former senior producer on “The Lead with Jake Tapper”:

Fairfax County (Va.) Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital a criminal investigation has been launched “into serious allegations involving potential juvenile victims” and that “detectives assigned to the Child Exploitation Squad of the Major Crimes Bureau are leading this investigation” into Rick Saleeby, a former senior producer for Jake Tapper’s “The Lead.” “While we will eventually be transparent about our findings, safeguarding the personal privacy and safety of victims and witnesses as well as maintaining the integrity of our criminal investigation are of paramount importance,” a spokesman for Fairfax County Police said in a statement. … The investigation into Saleeby appears to be tied to reporting by the conservative guerilla journalism outlet Project Veritas. The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that it had been in communication with Project Veritas as well as possibly affected victims as part of its investigation. The spokesman also told Fox News police seized “numerous items from the subject’s Virginia home” but declined to go into further detail.

Well, at least Saleeby had the good sense to resign before all of his dirty laundry got aired, so CNN didn’t have to worry about the public humiliation of having to fire him like they did with other former senior producer and alleged pedophile John Griffin. Silver lining for CNN!

Hence the strong Lincoln Project/CNN synergy. https://t.co/4SBwqNIkUz — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 30, 2021

Ah.

Wonder how many more are still there. At this point it seems fair to ask, no?

Maybe CNN has a problem. https://t.co/Hl5qJ430je — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 30, 2021

Wtf is going on at CNN? https://t.co/SIiAF7UFrJ — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) December 30, 2021

I'll say it again: total and complete shutdown of CNN until we can figure out what's going on. https://t.co/m8EGwvGRoT — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) December 30, 2021

Hear, hear.

I don't watch TV 'news' anymore, is @CNN running a 24/7 chyron with a tracking number of how many of their employees have been hauled off for kiddie-diddling? WTF? https://t.co/kKQ3L0QbjK — Cruadin (@cruadin) December 30, 2021

Jake Tapper’s producer. Imagine the outrage if this were Tucker Carlson’s producer. https://t.co/GZsITe6QiK — Brady Leonard (@bradyleonard) December 30, 2021

Brian Stelter would be all over it, no doubt. In fact, he hasn’t said a word, though he did tweet this:

Reuters EIC @aagalloni on "consequential" news: "Just because something is 'out there' does not mean that it's newsworthy, does not mean it adds to what we already know." News done well "helps people make decisions, helps people, you know, lead their lives better…" pic.twitter.com/xGlEWBn4PG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 30, 2021

Apparently Brian Stelter has decided that a senior producer on a highly respected journalist’s show getting busted for allegedly being highly sexually inappropriate with minors just isn’t newsworthy and doesn’t add to what we already know. If what we already know is that CNN has a sex offender problem.

Recommended Twitchy Video