A jury in New York has found Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six counts, including sex trafficking of a minor:

Breaking News: Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on all but one charge of helping to recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein. https://t.co/ByPayop4dj — The New York Times (@nytimes) December 29, 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict: Guilty of Conspiracy to Entice Minors to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sex Acts Not Guilty of Enticement of Minor to Travel to Engage in Illegal Sex Acts Guilty of Conspiracy to Transport Minors with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity (1/2) — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 29, 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict (Continued): Guilty of Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity Guilty of Sex Trafficking Conspiracy Guilty of Sex Trafficking of a Minor (Maxwell also faces two perjury charges to be tried at a later date) (2/2) — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) December 29, 2021

Ghislane Maxwell guilty pic.twitter.com/g2Z8Vhe9WY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2021

Throw

Away

The

Key — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) December 29, 2021

To the survivors of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein thank you for your bravery. Now to the co-conspirators YOU ARE NEXT. — Eliza (@elizableu) December 29, 2021

So sad to hear about her upcoming suicide pic.twitter.com/dzVIEryqiH — Baker Whitmore (@Iam24747867437) December 29, 2021

It's kind of crazy how accurate the celebrities die in 3's thing is. John Madden, Harry Reid and now Ghislane Maxwell. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell didn’t kill herself — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 29, 2021

All that remains now is the sentencing and sudden death under mysterious circumstances. https://t.co/6S1xxILbt0 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) December 29, 2021

This just in: Ghislaine Maxwell dies in jail from self-inflicted missile strike — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 29, 2021

Me and the boys taking bets on if Ghislane makes it through the night pic.twitter.com/WwU9QmhBUz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2021

the ghislaine maxwell breaking news alerts are just obituaries published early. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) December 29, 2021

Waiting on the news of the suicide like pic.twitter.com/NKu2QQ6UBf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 29, 2021

The only think keeping #GhislaineMaxwell alive is that everyone in power is trying to kill her all at once and their hired goons are tripping over each other. — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 29, 2021

Now you know why Comey’s daughter was named to head the Ghislaine Maxwell trial Nobody leaks Nobody talks Nobody walks — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) December 29, 2021

Prince Andrew is sweating now pic.twitter.com/0Wy49IAkwi — Slimothy Timothy. (@slimtimcann) December 29, 2021

Has CNN extended her a job offer yet? https://t.co/H8Hl2LmcOP — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 29, 2021

