Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul hasn’t exactly been a source of valuable takes on Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but in theory that just means that there’s always room for improvement, right?

Well, if he’d like to get started on that improvement soon, that’d be pretty good. Because we’re just not seeing it yet:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quite successful in his emotional appeal to the United States for help. But that doesn’t mean for a second that the United States’ response should be purely emotionally driven. Even Zelenskyy himself understands that.

So why is this such a difficult concept for Michael McFaul?

Weird, to say the least.

We’re not ambassadors or anything, but we still understand this. Like, this is pretty basic stuff.

What, exactly, did Michael McFaul do while he was our Ambassador to Russia? Hopefully he wasn’t allowed to talk.

Yikes, man. Yikes.

Amen to that.

