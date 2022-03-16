In his address this morning before a joint session of Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a devastating and heartbreaking video showing in very graphic detail the suffering of his people at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition to opening Congress’ eyes to what has been happening day after day on the ground in Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s goal is also to make it abundantly clear why he is asking the United States for help.

Near the end of his speech, Zelenskyy reiterated his request for a no-fly zone or, alternatively, equipment from the United States that would help Ukraine combat the Russian offensive themselves.

Watch:

Whether or not you’re in favor of a no-fly zone shouldn’t preclude you from being sympathetic to what he and his country are contending with.

Indeed. To be clear, there are a number of reasons to avoid a no-fly zone, but Zelenskyy is absolutely correct that regardless, Joe Biden has the opportunity now to step up and become a leader, and Biden shouldn’t squander that opportunity.

As the ostensible Leader of the Free World, Joe Biden has a responsibility to lead by example. That’s what he signed up for when he was sworn in as President of the United States. And that’s what we, and the world, expect and demand of him.

Watch President Zelenskyy’s closing message to President Biden:

The ball is in Joe Biden’s court.

It’s a simple, straightforward request. It’s on Joe Biden to convince us all that he’s up to it. He can’t lead from behind on this.

 

As well it should.

So far, we haven’t seen much in the way of leadership from Joe Biden. But this is his chance to step up and be the leader Zelenskyy is asking for. If nothing else, Zelenskyy has given Biden a shining example of what bold, decisive leadership looks like.

