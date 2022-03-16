In his address this morning before a joint session of Congress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a devastating and heartbreaking video showing in very graphic detail the suffering of his people at the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This is the video that Ukrainian President Zelensky just played for Congress. pic.twitter.com/waTxPAiQBx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2022

In addition to opening Congress’ eyes to what has been happening day after day on the ground in Ukraine, Zelenskyy’s goal is also to make it abundantly clear why he is asking the United States for help.

Near the end of his speech, Zelenskyy reiterated his request for a no-fly zone or, alternatively, equipment from the United States that would help Ukraine combat the Russian offensive themselves.

Zelenskyy asks for a no-fly zone, but barring that, to provide anti-aircraft systems like the S-300, a surface to air system Cites MLK 'I have a dream' — "I have a need, a need to protect our skies. I need your help." — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 16, 2022

Watch:

Zelenskyy calls for a "humanitarian" no-fly zone over Ukraine. “This is a terror that Europe has not seen, has not seen for 80 years, and we are asking for a reply, for an an answer to this terror from the whole world. Is this a lot to ask for?” pic.twitter.com/7v9uZwxGE8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 16, 2022

Whether or not you’re in favor of a no-fly zone shouldn’t preclude you from being sympathetic to what he and his country are contending with.

I praise him for making this plea. But as an American, this is a non-starter. There is no way we can get involved directly like that. HOWEVER…the other weapons he asked for? We should be giving him freely. https://t.co/qof8d40s8X — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 16, 2022

If Biden expects to lead the free world, Zelensky declared, he has to muscle up and act to become a “leader of peace.” Right now, Biden's getting dragged into half-measures to help Ukraine "close the sky." A no-fly zone is a bad idea, but so is Biden's incremental approach. https://t.co/zBpPTbmota — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) March 16, 2022

Indeed. To be clear, there are a number of reasons to avoid a no-fly zone, but Zelenskyy is absolutely correct that regardless, Joe Biden has the opportunity now to step up and become a leader, and Biden shouldn’t squander that opportunity.

directly to Biden: "I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace."

Biden was born during WWII, and is acutely aware of its predations and the US role in ending them. This was a smart gambit to appeal to him. — Ron Kampeas (@kampeas) March 16, 2022

As the ostensible Leader of the Free World, Joe Biden has a responsibility to lead by example. That’s what he signed up for when he was sworn in as President of the United States. And that’s what we, and the world, expect and demand of him.

"To be the leader of the world means to be a leader of peace," Zelenskyy tells the Congress in English… "I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the death… as the leader of my nation I'm addressing President Biden… I wish you to be the leader of the world." — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 16, 2022

Watch President Zelenskyy’s closing message to President Biden:

"Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace," Ukrainian President Zelenskyy says to Congress. pic.twitter.com/sT2MlaqKxW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 16, 2022

The ball is in Joe Biden’s court.

Zelenskyy to Biden: "I wish you to be the leader of the world." DAMN. — Alex Ward (@alexbward) March 16, 2022

It’s a simple, straightforward request. It’s on Joe Biden to convince us all that he’s up to it. He can’t lead from behind on this.

An incredibly compelling performance that obviously landed with Congress. Hard to believe that it’s not going to catalyze even more assistance to Ukraine — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 16, 2022

As well it should.

So far, we haven’t seen much in the way of leadership from Joe Biden. But this is his chance to step up and be the leader Zelenskyy is asking for. If nothing else, Zelenskyy has given Biden a shining example of what bold, decisive leadership looks like.

Recommended Twitchy Video