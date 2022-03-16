Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the both houses of Congress this morning. And anyone who was expecting great things from him got even more than that.

Zelenskyy’s charisma is undeniable, and his message to America is passionate and compelling.

These are powerful words that evoke powerful emotions. But sometimes, words just aren’t enough to really get the message across. Sometimes, you need more.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands that very well, and he used a video to say to Congress what simply could not be said with words:

If a picture is worth a thousand words, that was worth more words than we can count.

That video is tremendously difficult to watch, but it’s also absolutely vital to make sure that it’s seen not just by the U.S. government, but by everyone. Zelenskyy understands that very well and is right and wise to put it all out there for the world.

Ukraine has already defeated Russia handily on the propaganda front, and you genuinely love to see it.

What Ukraine is facing at the hands of Vladimir Putin is nothing short of heartbreaking, horrible, and inhumane. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is dedicated to protecting them, and you’d have to have a heart of stone not to want to see him succeed and to see Ukraine triumph over the evil that is Vladimir Putin.

