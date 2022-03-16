Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the both houses of Congress this morning. And anyone who was expecting great things from him got even more than that.

Standing ovation for Zelenskyy even before he begins speaking to the U.S. Congress in a joint session He holds his hand over his heart, wearing what has become a signature green t-shirt — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 16, 2022

Zelenskyy’s charisma is undeniable, and his message to America is passionate and compelling.

Zelenskyy: "Americans, Friends — I'm proud to greet you from Ukraine, from the capital of Kyiv…" — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 16, 2022

Zelenskyy cites Mt Rushmore as he appeals for support on the lines of America's historical ideals of democracy, independence, freedom. — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 16, 2022

President Zelenskyy also mentioned Mount Rushmore, Pearl Harbor and 9/11 as he compared America's fight for freedom to that of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/602tA0Qbxr — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) March 16, 2022

He cites Pearl Harbor, 9/11… "Every day… every night for three weeks now there are Ukrainian cities… Russia has turned the Ukrainian skies into a source of death for thousands of people." — Tim Mak (@timkmak) March 16, 2022

These are powerful words that evoke powerful emotions. But sometimes, words just aren’t enough to really get the message across. Sometimes, you need more.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy understands that very well, and he used a video to say to Congress what simply could not be said with words:

This is the video that Ukrainian President Zelensky just played for Congress. pic.twitter.com/waTxPAiQBx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 16, 2022

If a picture is worth a thousand words, that was worth more words than we can count.

Lawmakers inside the room are wiping away tears while watching this video of Ukrainian cities and citizens getting obliterated. Heart-wrenching stuff. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) March 16, 2022

That video is tremendously difficult to watch, but it’s also absolutely vital to make sure that it’s seen not just by the U.S. government, but by everyone. Zelenskyy understands that very well and is right and wise to put it all out there for the world.

Its incredible how clearly Ukraine has won the propaganda war. https://t.co/pWTsv0knT8 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 16, 2022

Ukraine has already defeated Russia handily on the propaganda front, and you genuinely love to see it.

What Ukraine is facing at the hands of Vladimir Putin is nothing short of heartbreaking, horrible, and inhumane. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is dedicated to protecting them, and you’d have to have a heart of stone not to want to see him succeed and to see Ukraine triumph over the evil that is Vladimir Putin.

***

Update:

Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on Joe Biden ‘to be the leader of the world [which] means being the leader of peace’ https://t.co/FjBXKO2dcI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 16, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video