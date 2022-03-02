Earlier this week, Stanford professor and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul wondered aloud if any American politicians had ever referred to Adolf Hitler as “savvy” in 1939.

Did American politicians in 1939 call Hitler "savvy"? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 28, 2022

That question suggested that McFaul has no business being a political science professor.

And this tweet confirms it:

There are no more “innocent” “neutral” Russians anymore. Everyone has to make a choice— support or oppose this war. The only way to end this war is if 100,000s, not thousands, protest against this senseless war. Putin can’t arrest you all! — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) March 2, 2022

What color is the sky in Michael McFaul’s world? Flaming-red, maybe? Like hell?

We have to assume that McFaul has access to Twitter and TV and whatnot and has thus had plenty of opportunities to see footage of Russians peacefully protesting in the streets, risking their safety and lives to stand with the people of Ukraine.

Navalny put out a call to the citizens of the world to go into the streets to "fight for peace"! https://t.co/f4qudXH1x6 — RBG Sent Me~Hannah (@HoldHJ007) March 2, 2022

So, with all due respect, Michael McFaul, what in the ever-loving f*ck is wrong with you?

No such thing as an "innocent" Russia person any more, says Obama's former Ambassador. Seems like that premise, if accepted, could lead to some extremely dark places. Regardless of the outcomes, the claim itself is noxious. https://t.co/cmfMmBxCAd — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 2, 2022

I continue to think the reason these kinds of odious frameworks are accepted is because so many people either didn't live through 2002 as adults or have forgotten what was done. pic.twitter.com/8usCFAZa5f — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 2, 2022

Bin Laden's argument for why US civilians were legit targets was they choose their leaders and thus are responsible for their acts. That was widely (and accurately) viewed as reprehensible. Even more odd to claim Putin is a totalitarian dictator, but *all Russians* are guilty. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 2, 2022

Did someone poke a hole in Michael McFaul’s brain and all sense of history and morality leaked out?

OSAMA BIN LADEN: Yes! You finally get it! There are no innocents amongst the population of a state that does things you consider unacceptable! https://t.co/lNZMKWZtbk — Spencer Ackerman (@attackerman) March 2, 2022

This was literally Al Qaeda’s logic behind 9/11. No innocent Americans. It’s a heinous and repulsive ideology, especially directed at people who risk imprisonment and death for protesting. https://t.co/7bL3VSUxHV — Austin Gilkeson (@osutein) March 2, 2022

This is a very dangerous narrative. I can't tell you how many Jihadist leaders said the same about Americans for decades. They did so to justify what they wanted to do, which is to kill American civilians then claim they weren't innocent. https://t.co/km23k1mtqv — İyad el-Baghdadi | إياد البغدادي (@iyad_elbaghdadi) March 2, 2022

Amazing watching the campaign of cultural erasure against an entire country by the global homogenization movement — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 2, 2022

Imagine if we did this to Islam after 9/11 — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 2, 2022

Thank goodness we didn’t.

As an American, I don't really think Americans should be applying this collective responsibility philosophy to other countries tbh https://t.co/jWUreHPVvw — Dr Ed (@notdred) March 2, 2022

The notion that citizens of a state are collectively responsible for their government's policies is the exact logic used to justify terrorism https://t.co/oEFtumI0eX — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) March 2, 2022

Disgusting suggestion from former US ambassador to Russia. Obviously there are "innocent" Russians, as there are "innocent" Americans, despite decades of coups and invasions. This is the type of argumentation used to "justify" war crimes. https://t.co/8dZZKFzEfV — Cas Mudde 😷 (@CasMudde) March 2, 2022

My great grandma and her daughter fled russia decades ago My grandma told my mom not to tell people she is Russian over 50 years ago Screw you @McFaul and you hatred and othering of people https://t.co/KjDEpY22ei — D (@Im_a_Wombat) March 2, 2022

What an insane statement. Check who usually makes such statements historically. https://t.co/VWvtIqLNbv — कुशल मेहरा (@kushal_mehra) March 2, 2022

Oh, we know exactly who makes such statements. “Savvy” people make such statements.

Michael McFaul is a genocidal maniac. — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 2, 2022

