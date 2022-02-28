Stanford political science professor and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under Barack Obama Michael McFaul has been doing a lot of thinking recently, and he can’t help but be plagued by a nagging question:

Did American politicians in 1939 call Hitler "savvy"? — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 28, 2022

Great question, Professor!

We kid, of course. It’s actually a really dumb question.

Probably. Certainly before ‘39 right? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 28, 2022

he was Time's man of the year, after all in '38 right? — Jeff Urbanchuk (@jurbanchuk) February 28, 2022

Probably, because adults understand this doesn’t confer moral weight https://t.co/XOq0jl1uVx — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 28, 2022

Hitler in 1939 negotiated a truce with his most hated enemy to divide up a country and free up the eastern front and had settled on the strategy that would conquer his other most hated enemy in weeks. At this point, savvy! — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 28, 2022

To be fair, though, some people who would’ve called Hitler savvy were also fans of his. And they weren’t all politicians, either.

Father Coughlin, “Lucky” Lindy, Henry Ford, William Randolph Hearst, Graeham K. Howard, etc. https://t.co/1PiJJfXV9O — Victor Minjares (@VictorNWJustice) February 28, 2022

He was on the cover of Time Magazine and the New York Times ran glowing pieces about him. https://t.co/shSv9YFasy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 28, 2022

The "smart set" back then were slavish over him. So, yes, they indeed did. https://t.co/l0FfoolBqy — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile:

Joe Biden called Putin “tough” and “bright” and “a worthy adversary” as recently as the summer, ahead of the U.S.-Russia summit in July 2021.https://t.co/UhU3j4Gy9c https://t.co/UaxWj2GKP3 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 28, 2022

Yeah but other than that — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 28, 2022

Anyway, there’s a moral to this story:

please for the love of god pick up a history book https://t.co/ABog8oqJsk — Onyx (wagie arc) (@OnyxTheFrog) February 28, 2022

***

