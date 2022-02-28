Stanford political science professor and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia under Barack Obama Michael McFaul has been doing a lot of thinking recently, and he can’t help but be plagued by a nagging question:

Great question, Professor!

We kid, of course. It’s actually a really dumb question.

To be fair, though, some people who would’ve called Hitler savvy were also fans of his. And they weren’t all politicians, either.

Meanwhile:

Anyway, there’s a moral to this story:

