Remember that time when Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis screamed at a group of masked students at the University of Florida to take off their damn masks already? It was all over the news!

Like, literally. All over the news. Despite being quite blatantly dishonestly framed.

MRC Research Director Scott Whitlock put together a quick but effective montage featuring some of the media’s most breathless takes on the incident:

Here's my video montage of all the obsessive hyping by CBS and NBC over the "scolding" by Ron DeSantis last week. He's "the face of controversy." NBC alone covered the non-story on three straight shows. https://t.co/oWlIS2PGnf pic.twitter.com/NziZ3bTj7e — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) March 8, 2022

“Scolding”! “Admonished”! “Yell”! “The face of controversy”!

Face of controversy 🤣 — FedUpMomInMN (@FedUpMomInMN) March 8, 2022

Good Lord.

At least their priorities are consistent.

Bored … and offended. Offended because Ron DeSantis has not only persisted despite their best efforts, but he’s also busted so many of their narratives. They’re determined to punish him despite being the ones who keep getting punished.

***

