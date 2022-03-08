Yesterday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek trended on Twitter for a bit, thanks to his reluctance to take an official company position on Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill:

Well, the bill has since passed:

And we imagine that director Judd Apatow is holding Chapek’s feet even closer to the fire now:

Do Uyghur children count? But we digress.

Let’s talk about Judd’s thought process for a bit. Because, quite frankly, it doesn’t seem to be very well … though out.

It would appear that quite a number of the bill’s critics haven’t really read it. Weird, right?

We’re still waiting for Judd Apatow to enlighten us as to how, exactly, the bill harms children.

Speaking of inflicting lifelong damage on innocent children …

You know how we know Judd Apatow is full of it?

See what we did there?

***

