Yesterday, Disney CEO Bob Chapek trended on Twitter for a bit, thanks to his reluctance to take an official company position on Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill:

UPDATE: In an internal memo sent today and obtained by https://t.co/Gl6evXRDcZ, @Disney CEO Bob Chapek tells his employees that the company has not made a statement about Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill because he is concerned about political blowback from the right. pic.twitter.com/diBLJBbxTe — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 7, 2022

Well, the bill has since passed:

Florida passes the law banning critical gender & sexual orientation instruction of young children (preK–third grade) in classrooms. For months, the bill had been referred to by Democrat political operatives & their media allies as the “don’t say gay” bill. https://t.co/YzcmQvZwpA — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 8, 2022

And we imagine that director Judd Apatow is holding Chapek’s feet even closer to the fire now:

His customers are children. This bill harms children in ways that will damage many for life. @Disney should never be a company that doesn’t stand up for the safety and support of all children. They certainly should never financially support those who attack children like this. https://t.co/7AfmgrKAvp — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 8, 2022

Do Uyghur children count? But we digress.

Let’s talk about Judd’s thought process for a bit. Because, quite frankly, it doesn’t seem to be very well … though out.

Another person who did not read the bill that was passed. https://t.co/FyG8b324gQ — Puck (@PucksOfficial) March 8, 2022

“I haven’t read the bill and neither should you.” https://t.co/EtR4yU3raP — Farmer Hooch🌻 (@CompanyHooch) March 8, 2022

It would appear that quite a number of the bill’s critics haven’t really read it. Weird, right?

Nobody is attacking children. The truth is exactly the opposite — the bill will protect kids from being forced to discuss their sexuality in school when they are very young (kindergarten thru third grade). It's amazing how misinformed our elites are thanks to Democrat propaganda https://t.co/yanvLfrwwF — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 8, 2022

We’re still waiting for Judd Apatow to enlighten us as to how, exactly, the bill harms children.

“harms children in ways that will damage many for life” https://t.co/0PSJxLM5ZQ — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) March 8, 2022

Speaking of inflicting lifelong damage on innocent children …

Wait until he finds out what childhood hormone treatments do. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2022

You know how we know Judd Apatow is full of it?

See what we did there?

***

Related:

Judd Apatow thinks Mitch McConnell and ‘all of these politicians’ are all murderers and should be prosecuted

Recommended Twitchy Video