That seems like a bit of an overreaction to a tweet, but there you go. The Hill reported earlier Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Democrats’ push to impeach the president was a distraction from the coronavirus threat — if President Trump wasn’t distracted, the mainstream media certainly was since it got wall-to-wall coverage while the president was assembling a coronavirus task force.

JUST IN: McConnell says Dem impeachment push distracted government from coronavirus threat https://t.co/vAwWRZ5UAY pic.twitter.com/nPujHFDNyU — The Hill (@thehill) March 31, 2020

We don’t know if movie producer Judd Apatow read the story or not, but the tweet certainly set him off:

I think @senatemajldr and all of these politicians should be prosecuted when this is done for the lies which cost thousands of deaths. He knows Trump is a con man who lied to everyone to delay bad news and that led to thousands of additional deaths. They are all murderers. https://t.co/T0JPLOi8g0 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) March 31, 2020

If we’re trying people for the murder of thousands, we’re going to have to narrow down “all of these politicians” to a specific set of names.

Trump has broken these people https://t.co/Ze7NuEHV7Y — Treg Setty (@Treginometry) March 31, 2020

These people are deeply ridiculous https://t.co/eQKzxxH4ki — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 31, 2020

judd's weed dispensary must be out of sweet, sticky kush

and he's having a bad reaction to the brown mexican ditch

'cause🤪 dayum 👇 https://t.co/EZ3pYVeOpj — Federal Spy Guy (@FederalSpyGuy) March 31, 2020

Hey Hollywood, why don't you just tuck yourself away until the adults in the room work on this REAL reality. When it's over, we'll call you & ask you to do something special. In the meantime, you're really just in the way; like a gnat… https://t.co/6UbCDDXfRJ — B (@2012BNEWS) March 31, 2020

Judd, you have got to be kidding with your slander. You don't really believe your media buddies do you? It's time you and people like you wake up. Our media and politicians have sold you down the river! https://t.co/6LVsIwu6LA https://t.co/gGbZx64Ol8 — 🇺🇸Animal1289🇺🇸 (@animal1289) April 1, 2020

Do Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff make it onto your list? — love (@babyat50) April 1, 2020

Except for one crucial fact of viral spread and what none of you seem to understand about flattening the curve, the overall number of infected doesnt change, just the timeframe in which they do. Sit and spin moron, and maybe petition against a bigger killer like abortion. https://t.co/CoElIBR3JB — THIR13N (@vallhalla13) March 31, 2020

Why give China a pass? Their government is the source of this Pandemic; they lied about it and withheld significant information about it. Then they extorted us when we needed medical equipment from them. They MUST be prosecuted. Then we can look at our own subversives — Beverly (@SnowyEvergreen) March 31, 2020

China owns Hollywood. — SoCalbreakfastburrito🇺🇸 (@SoCalbreakfast1) March 31, 2020

Look to Hollywood for guidance and morality, people. — Flea Bailey, Esq. (@FleaBaileyEsq) March 31, 2020

You're right, lets prosecute EVERY leader of EVERY country that has covid-19, smart man. pic.twitter.com/SxFU8FQ8ki — biggie1 (@rightmom65) March 31, 2020

Settle down, Nancy. — BTME (@btme87) March 31, 2020

Thank you for being transparently cartoonish. — TheKipper (@MeechonMeech) March 31, 2020

Really got your finger on the pulse of America, Judd. — David Siudzinski (@DR_Sudz) April 1, 2020

We as a nation must unite to contain, control and ultimately defeat the viruses, parasites and contagions that plague us. I speak, of course, of Hollywood liberals living in their little make believe worlds, who have absolutely no understanding of reality. — Wendell Young (@realwyoung) March 31, 2020

The tolerant, caring left. "Love trumps hate" and all that — Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) March 31, 2020

What reward will we give all the Hollywood celebs who saved lives by singing “Imagine” into webcams?

