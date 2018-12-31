As Twitchy told you, comedian Louis C.K. is embroiled in a fresh controversy after making jokes about, among other things, transgenderism and Parkland shooting survivors.

Director Judd Apatow is among the many expressing disgusts at C.K.’s comedy routine today:

It’s a comedy bit bro — Jax Falcone (@DynastyDynomite) December 31, 2018

If your family members were killed you might not think he was so heroic for mocking kids for wanting to save other kids and people from gun violence. He is entitled to his opinions and jokes and people are entitled to say if they appreciate the work or not. It’s America. https://t.co/4QNalRAxEf — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

I have heard comedy bits about Pearl Harbor. 911. Hitler. No – if my family had personal tragedy in any way, I wouldn’t find it funny. Cancer jokes aren’t funny to me – but a comedian who makes them is not the problem. And shouldn’t be admonished. — Jax Falcone (@DynastyDynomite) December 31, 2018

It’s not about the subject matter. You can make jokes about any topic. You can explore things deeply. But people want to know your point. They want to know if your heart is in the right place. His new point is more a projection of his pain and bitterness than anything else. https://t.co/n2f712OKIw — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

Judd – not defending, but the reason we love LCK is that he’ll go ANYWHERE. Remember, Larry David did the Holocaust. Sometimes it’s beyond but so be it. — infoverload (@infoverload) December 31, 2018

Here is why it is ultimately such a lame routine. The Parkland kids and other kids who have spoken out against gun violence ARE interesting. No one thinks they are boring.They are riveting. I think fighters for justice offend him for some reason at this point in his life. https://t.co/eeWAM3PGVR — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

You must have skipped Richard Pryor, Eddie Murphy, Robin Williams… Seriously, a lot of you "personalities" stand on your self righteous soapbox and stalk Twitter, waiting for something to be disingenuously upset about. Put down your phone and go exercise. — The One… The Only (@tallhonky) December 31, 2018

Plenty of people have routines that are not defendable. That’s not an argument against pointing out how these routines are awful and out of tune. But remember, we are interested because we wonder if down deep he has learned anything this past year. We wanted him to evolve. https://t.co/hHYr6Lde8l — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

Aren’t comedians suppose to work out material to get the wording correct? This is a non story if this came out 15 months ago. — Michael Spear (@Mikespear26) December 31, 2018

I think it would have been a story two years ago because when he talks about the fat kid who got pushed in the way he seems to be implying the kids who fight gun violence survived because they sacrificed other kids.That is horrific at any time. He has kids. Where is his heart? https://t.co/MayDQM4hFv — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

Yes but i think everyone realizes thats not really what happened. Louis is just trying to paint what he finds to be a funny image, like when he said he masturbated between world trade tower collapses. — Dan Naturman (@DanNaturman) December 31, 2018

That’s a different type of joke.

He is mocking his own selfishness. It’s about how we hide from pain. Denial. Saying survivors caused the deaths of others at a shooting is not the same. He is allowed to say it but those kids deserve to be defended too. https://t.co/R4UrsclkIg — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

This is all very problematic for me. I have way more of an issue with you trying to dictate the ethics of comedy than I do with anything any one comic chooses to say during his/her set. — 💁🏻‍♀️🍷 (@PinotDiFruscio) December 31, 2018

No one is dictating anything. He can say what he wants and there is no doubt he will be playing hockey arenas this year and will be making Ed Sheeran money. Cry no tears for his career. Discussing the quality of work is not censorship. It’s just the debate of art. https://t.co/GcSgabwAd1 — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

And who gets to be the arbiter of what is and is not art? Judd Apatow?

Agreed!!! Comedians push the envelope all the time. A “miss” is the best description of this humor attempt. Not a big deal. — Mike Trombley (@trommylee) December 31, 2018

I have heard everyone miss. This isn’t that. This is a new way of looking at life through the eyes of someone who wants to be the number one victim.He is attacking people who might be seen as more worthy of compassion because he believes he was wronged. He’s giddy when attacking https://t.co/AvDJ0PdSHq — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

It’s so ironic, considering he called trump the next hitler back in 2016. Now he finds himself playing to pretty much the same audience! — Alex Frost (@LetThereBeFrost) December 31, 2018

The much harder comedic choice would have been to explore himself. Why did I need to do that? Why did I hurt people? Why didn’t I know I was hurting people? Why is it so hard to make amends? Instead he sought new victims. It’s super messed up and deserves discussion. https://t.co/aaRWrVbdJk — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

@BreneBrown has written about shame, over and over again. The cure for shame is vulnerability. If CK had recognized his responsibility, his (yes, I see you rolling your eyes) privilege, he could be currently working out some electrifying, agonizing, hilarious material. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) December 31, 2018

He did not do that. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) December 31, 2018

2. Louis CK chose instead to lock out everything which reminded him of his culpability, using his anger at being discovered – ultimately, his anger with himself – as batting to block up any places he might grow or change. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) December 31, 2018

It's not that he's choosing to go alt-right; it's that the alt-right is filled with angry white men who are infuriated that they don't get a pass any more. — Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) December 31, 2018

So now that C.K. has mocked gender-nonbinary language and school shooting survivors, he’s Alt-Right? Surely even Apatow can see how stupid that is, right?

Nope:

Well said. I feel for the people who have suffered so much having to have Louis CK project his self hatred on them. They are real people. They are not abstract. https://t.co/J5xZyG3WYR — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 31, 2018

What about all the Real People who have suffered so much as a result of Apatow’s jokes? Do they not matter?

Insert “You Know How I Know You’re Gay?” scenes from 40 Year Old Virgin here. https://t.co/0jds41B6Ql — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) December 31, 2018

Bwwhahahahahahaha…. Here’s an article of Judd praising The Hangover which features the line “paging Dr. Faggot” ….where is your empathy Judd? How many times did your mentor Shandling make derogatory remarks about LGTB folks?https://t.co/VeM0B5KnJ8 https://t.co/wWPxO2a0eB — Stephen Limbaugh (@StephenLimbaugh) December 31, 2018

If Apatow wants to play this game, he’d better play to win. Otherwise, he’s just another Hollywood hypocrite.

