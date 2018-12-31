As Twitchy told you, comedian Louis C.K. is embroiled in a fresh controversy after making jokes about, among other things, transgenderism and Parkland shooting survivors.

Director Judd Apatow is among the many expressing disgusts at C.K.’s comedy routine today:

And who gets to be the arbiter of what is and is not art? Judd Apatow?

So now that C.K. has mocked gender-nonbinary language and school shooting survivors, he’s Alt-Right? Surely even Apatow can see how stupid that is, right?

Nope:

What about all the Real People who have suffered so much as a result of Apatow’s jokes? Do they not matter?

If Apatow wants to play this game, he’d better play to win. Otherwise, he’s just another Hollywood hypocrite.

