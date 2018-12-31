In case you missed it, over the weekend, comedian Louis C.K. came under fire again. Not for sexual misconduct this time, but rather for problematic jokes about, among other things, the Parkland shooting survivors.

Louis C.K. Goes After Parkland Victims in Leaked Audio of New Stand-Up https://t.co/RBzE40VgeZ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2018

Here’s the audio:

i mean he's like a RW comic now. hes milo pic.twitter.com/QYOGI7TrGa — jack allison (@jackallisonLOL) December 31, 2018

Louis C.K. slaughtered some pretty sacred cows in that routine, so it’s no surprise that the Tolerance Brigade is coming after him with their pitchforks and torches. What is surprising is that David Axelrod, of all people, is talking some sense on the matter:

Louis C.K. “joke” about heroic Parkland kids was as tasteless as could be but not a huge surprise. He’s made a career of that.

But shouldn’t audiences decide to show up or not?

De facto censorship isn’t the answer.

Let the market decide!https://t.co/t37JoCcoBn — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 31, 2018

What a novel idea!

Finally someone with a rational tweet about this. — jamie (@jamieradice) December 31, 2018

Correct take, David. — Deangelo Thunders (@DeangeloThunder) December 31, 2018

This is the right take. https://t.co/i8jbq5z9cy — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) December 31, 2018

2018 ending on a real weird note where i agree with david axelrod https://t.co/tGaOOpbl2M — Laura (@laurakbarr) December 31, 2018

When he’s right, he’s right. C.K.’s entire career is built on offending people. It’s not as if any of this came out of left field. Don’t like it? Don’t listen to it. But don’t feign shock when C.K. does exactly what people want and expect him to do.

VERY unpopular view, and I'm not just referring to CK but to many similar blowups (Onion/Quvenzhané Wallis etc. etc.), but it doesn't make sense to me to laugh at a million offensive jokes about everything from the Holocaust on down and then randomly decide that X is too much — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) December 31, 2018

I think we can all agree that the only acceptable comedy is that if Hannah Gadsby, which involves no laughter but a lot of angry woke commentary. As a society, we have evolved beyond comedy. The real comedy is that we used to laugh at things. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 31, 2018

Now that’s sad.