In case you missed it, over the weekend, comedian Louis C.K. came under fire again. Not for sexual misconduct this time, but rather for problematic jokes about, among other things, the Parkland shooting survivors.

Here’s the audio:

Louis C.K. slaughtered some pretty sacred cows in that routine, so it’s no surprise that the Tolerance Brigade is coming after him with their pitchforks and torches. What is surprising is that David Axelrod, of all people, is talking some sense on the matter:

What a novel idea!

When he’s right, he’s right. C.K.’s entire career is built on offending people. It’s not as if any of this came out of left field. Don’t like it? Don’t listen to it. But don’t feign shock when C.K. does exactly what people want and expect him to do.

Now that’s sad.

