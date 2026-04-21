Houston City Councilwoman Celebrates Lesbian Visibility Week, Which Is a Thing

It feels like we just celebrated the Trans Day of Awareness, and then along comes Lesbian Visibility Week. We apologize for letting it slip past us on Monday, but fortunately, we had Alejandra Salinas of the Houston City Council to remind us on Tuesday and to introduce us to the lesbian pride flag, which we'll admit we didn't know existed.

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This Lesbian Visibility Week, I’m proud to serve as the first openly LGBTQ+ Latina elected to Houston City Council. Our city is stronger when everyone feels seen, valued, and represented.



Photo credit: Raul Chaidez pic.twitter.com/mGd0A78UHX — Alejandra Salinas (@salinasforhtx) April 21, 2026

We sure do miss our lesbian White House press secretary. Did she mention she was the first black and queer press secretary?

I don't recognize it, is that the narcissism flag? — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) April 21, 2026

Literally everyone is sick to death of gay propaganda. Nobody cares. Read the room. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 21, 2026

People knowing about your sexuality doesn't make a stronger city, doing your job does — Peter 🇺🇸 (@monkieboy99) April 21, 2026

Seriously? We’re still doing this? — kathleen (@bebe_strange) April 21, 2026

We're guessing Joe Biden's White House would have put out a video or something.

When did they change the flag? pic.twitter.com/XBS8YQZ8Yl — David Roberts (@davidrlroberts) April 21, 2026

How are lesbians not visible? Does everyone just not see the parade of shaved heads, flannel, and Subarus? — G-Funk (@gtaylor815) April 21, 2026

Lesbian are pretty visible all year — Jack Tallent (@JackTallent) April 21, 2026

Gross. We don't need to know and we don't care. — LuluBrooksie (@lulu_brooksie) April 21, 2026

All of this just to feel special — Vicente (@VicenteATX_) April 21, 2026

What flag is that? I don’t think I’ve actually seen that one before — Britt (@britth30) April 21, 2026

We'd come across a diagram that pointed out what each strip of the flag stood for, but we've misplaced it. We remember that the top stripe is for "gender nonconformity."

Name one day when a complete narcissist like you doesn't make yourself the most visible center of attention, you grifting POS. — Augusto's Air-Taxi Service (@Manservant_H) April 21, 2026

This is the dumbest thing I’ve see all week. — Cobia-Actual (@AtxCobia) April 21, 2026

Wow, the first openly LGBTQ+ Latina elected to the Houston City Council. History is being made, folks.

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