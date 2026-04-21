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Houston City Councilwoman Celebrates Lesbian Visibility Week, Which Is a Thing

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 21, 2026
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It feels like we just celebrated the Trans Day of Awareness, and then along comes Lesbian Visibility Week. We apologize for letting it slip past us on Monday, but fortunately, we had Alejandra Salinas of the Houston City Council to remind us on Tuesday and to introduce us to the lesbian pride flag, which we'll admit we didn't know existed. 

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We sure do miss our lesbian White House press secretary. Did she mention she was the first black and queer press secretary?

We're guessing Joe Biden's White House would have put out a video or something.

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We'd come across a diagram that pointed out what each strip of the flag stood for, but we've misplaced it. We remember that the top stripe is for "gender nonconformity."

Wow, the first openly LGBTQ+ Latina elected to the Houston City Council. History is being made, folks.

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