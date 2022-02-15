Joe Biden has spent almost 80 years on this earth, so he has a lot to say.

Unfortunately, it’s usually pretty difficult to decipher any of it.

He’s been on a bit of roll today:

What is happening here pic.twitter.com/j8sN3WpykL — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2022

Sorry … what? The cancer moonshine?

Cancer moon shot. — ElleZee (@ElleZee6) February 15, 2022

Moonshot? Ah, OK. That makes a little more sense. Recall that then-President Barack Obama put then-VP Joe Biden in charge of curing cancer in early 2016. He referred to it as a “moonshot” then. When Biden was campaigning for president in 2020, he re-upped his commitment to curing cancer (and Alzheimer’s and diabetes).

He hasn’t made good on that promise so far, and if we’re being honest, his increasingly frequent incoherence suggests that his window of opportunity is closing fast.

this is fine https://t.co/TSmkOX2lRY — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) February 15, 2022

I have no idea what he’s talking about. Does he? — Let’s Go Brandon (@VinnyGolf) February 15, 2022

Joe’s bad enough when he starts talking. But a digression … that’s a recipe for disaster.

And then, well, there’s whatever this is:

WATCH: Biden tells a story about putting a DEAD DOG on a random woman’s doorstep… What is he talking about? pic.twitter.com/WSlQzNUVAv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2022

So that happened.

is this what happened to Major? https://t.co/Kf1LXHznW9 — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) February 15, 2022

Dear God. Let’s hope not.

Biden is declining faster than his poll numbers. — The Daily Trucking 🇨🇦 (@DailyCoffee533) February 15, 2022

This guy is toast. Seriously. https://t.co/HnyRmrDCgf — Joseph Hansell (@JosephHansell) February 15, 2022

