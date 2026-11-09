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Dem Influencer Harry Sisson Disses Dad for Wanting to Save Son From Life-Altering Puberty Blockers

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 09, 2026 11:15 PM
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Dem Influencer Harry Sisson Disses Dad for Wanting to Save Son From Life-Altering Puberty Blockers
Twitter

Imagine being a father who is dealing with the state-enforced sexual mutilation of your own child, and Harry Sisson calls you a bad parent to your face. One dad doesn’t have to imagine. It happened when he recently went head-to-head with the ignorant young Democrat social media influencer. During the back-and-forth, Sisson dissed him for not ‘supporting’ his child’s mental illness or going along with pumping him full of drugs that would permanently sterilize him.

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Who does Sisson think he is? (WATCH)

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(post continues) ...lie.”SISSON: “Yeah, I feel like that’s pretty f*cked up for your kid.”

Then the father flips the script.

FATHER: “You’re okay with a child at 12 years old getting puberty blockers?”

SISSON: “Puberty blockers have been in use for children for a long time.”

FATHER: “Do you know what the original puberty blockers were used for?”

SISSON: “For early onset puberty.”

FATHER: “Pedophiles in the state penitentiary to chemically CASTRATE them.”

Sisson keeps defending the drugs. The father keeps pressing.

FATHER: “Irreversible damage.”

SISSON: “No, it’s not irreversible.”

FATHER: “Bone loss. Seizures...”

SISSON: “It’s not irreversible. But anyway, I don’t want to, I DON’T WANT TO get into a conversation about trans.”

He was happy to lecture a father on how to love his son.

But the moment he had to defend his own views, the conversation was over.

CONTEXT: The father says his 8-year-old son identifies as “trans,” which the mother accepts. He does not.

Leuprolide, sold as Lupron, was first approved in 1985 for prostate cancer and in 1993 for “precocious puberty” in children.

It is also used off-label to chemically castrate sex offenders, just as the father said.

Injecting logic into a discussion with people who fully reject reality will not move them.

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Posters are angry that dangerous idiots like Sisson will probably never face any consequences for the lives they’re destroying.

Maybe he wants company?

Commenters say children should never take puberty blockers because adolescence cannot be restarted.

Puberty blockers cause irreversible, lifelong damage to developing children. It's well documented throughout medical journals. Bone density reduction and overall bone health is severely negatively affected, as is future biological fertility, metabolic function, and mood stability/regulation. Children who stop using puberty blockers will never get back to the positive developmental trajectory that they were on prior to starting puberty blockers.

— CostanzasCrypto (@CostanzasCrypto) November 9, 2026

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Democrats are comfortable spreading the lie to cater to their party's transgender ideologues.

Adult posters say Lupron is a last-chance medicine to treat cancer, not a drug that should be administered lightly to children.

Too bad for sex offenders, but just right for children? That’s insane.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics BIG PHARMA | HARRY SISSON | MENTAL HEALTH | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TRANSGENDER | LGBTQ+

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