Dem Influencer Harry Sisson Disses Dad for Wanting to Save Son From Life-Altering Puberty Blockers

Imagine being a father who is dealing with the state-enforced sexual mutilation of your own child, and Harry Sisson calls you a bad parent to your face. One dad doesn’t have to imagine. It happened when he recently went head-to-head with the ignorant young Democrat social media influencer. During the back-and-forth, Sisson dissed him for not ‘supporting’ his child’s mental illness or going along with pumping him full of drugs that would permanently sterilize him.

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Who does Sisson think he is? (WATCH)

Harry Sisson tells a father who pushes back on his child’s trans identity that his parenting is “pretty f*cked up.” Then the father brings up puberty blockers, and the lecture ends fast. SISSON: “Why don’t you just love and support them?” FATHER: “You can’t love and support a lie.” SISSON: “Yeah, I feel like that’s pretty f*cked up for your kid.” Then the father flips the script. FATHER: “You’re okay with a child at 12 years old getting puberty blockers?” SISSON: “Puberty blockers have been in use for children for a long time.” FATHER: “Do you know what the original puberty blockers were used for?” SISSON: “For early onset puberty.” FATHER: “Pedophiles in the state penitentiary to chemically CASTRATE them.” Sisson keeps defending the drugs. The father keeps pressing. FATHER: “Irreversible damage.” SISSON: “No, it’s not irreversible.” FATHER: “Bone loss. Seizures...” SISSON: “It’s not irreversible. But anyway, I don’t want to, I DON’T WANT TO get into a conversation about trans.” He was happy to lecture a father on how to love his son. But the moment he had to defend his own views, the conversation was over. CONTEXT: The father says his 8-year-old son identifies as “trans,” which the mother accepts. He does not. Leuprolide, sold as Lupron, was first approved in 1985 for prostate cancer and in 1993 for “precocious puberty” in children. It is also used off-label to chemically castrate sex offenders, just as the father said. — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 9, 2026

(post continues) ...lie.”SISSON: “Yeah, I feel like that’s pretty f*cked up for your kid.” Then the father flips the script. FATHER: “You’re okay with a child at 12 years old getting puberty blockers?” SISSON: “Puberty blockers have been in use for children for a long time.” FATHER: “Do you know what the original puberty blockers were used for?” SISSON: “For early onset puberty.” FATHER: “Pedophiles in the state penitentiary to chemically CASTRATE them.” Sisson keeps defending the drugs. The father keeps pressing. FATHER: “Irreversible damage.” SISSON: “No, it’s not irreversible.” FATHER: “Bone loss. Seizures...” SISSON: “It’s not irreversible. But anyway, I don’t want to, I DON’T WANT TO get into a conversation about trans.” He was happy to lecture a father on how to love his son. But the moment he had to defend his own views, the conversation was over. CONTEXT: The father says his 8-year-old son identifies as “trans,” which the mother accepts. He does not. Leuprolide, sold as Lupron, was first approved in 1985 for prostate cancer and in 1993 for “precocious puberty” in children. It is also used off-label to chemically castrate sex offenders, just as the father said.

Love and support means telling a kid the truth and protecting him until he's old enough to decide. Parents who do that get called the problem. — Brian Nichols (@BNicholsLiberty) November 9, 2026

Injecting logic into a discussion with people who fully reject reality will not move them.

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Posters are angry that dangerous idiots like Sisson will probably never face any consequences for the lives they’re destroying.

Sisson is a moron. Too bad these castrated kids can't sue him when they realize what they've lost. To bad they can't sue everyone who openly did not protect them — Karin Quirk (@QuirkyOhiogirl) November 9, 2026

Moron? Just a straight up liar and propagandist I think you meant to say. — Seeyouinhell (@GodzNpunks) November 9, 2026

Harry Sisson looks like he’s been mainlining puberty blockers for 20 years. — Steve0 (@SteveONotABot) November 9, 2026

Maybe he wants company?

Commenters say children should never take puberty blockers because adolescence cannot be restarted.

Puberty blockers cause irreversible, lifelong damage to developing children. It's well documented throughout medical journals. Bone density reduction and overall bone health is severely negatively affected, as is future biological fertility, metabolic function, and mood stability/regulation. Children who stop using puberty blockers will never get back to the positive developmental trajectory that they were on prior to starting puberty blockers. — CostanzasCrypto (@CostanzasCrypto) November 9, 2026

Not to mention persistent neurological damage and decreased cognitive development. Adolescence is the most important postnatal developmental period for a human being, and thinking it can be paused and restarted defies logic. — Cincinnatus (@myopicproximity) November 9, 2026

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Democrats are comfortable spreading the lie to cater to their party's transgender ideologues.

Adult posters say Lupron is a last-chance medicine to treat cancer, not a drug that should be administered lightly to children.

I'm a 65 year old man taking Lupron for cancer, and I can assure you, it's the WORST. Anybody that gives this to a kid unless absolutely medically necessary should be horsewhipped in public. — Robert Castle (@Texcessories) November 9, 2026

Lupron is poison. Maybe not labeled as such, but it can destroy a person. No child shd ever get it. — Jan Couch8 (@Jabbo2021) November 9, 2026

Get this - several states have stopped giving sex offenders Lupron because the side effects were deemed inhumane but we’re giving it to children. 🤯 — Ale (@Alecaticus) November 9, 2026

Too bad for sex offenders, but just right for children? That’s insane.

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