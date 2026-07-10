MS NOW Taps Influencer Harry Sisson to Talk About Sexual Scandals Plaguing Platner and Other Dems

Democrat online influencer Harry Sisson was invited to appear on MS NOW to discuss the sexual scandals rocking Graham Platner’s now-suspended Maine Senate run. We can only surmise the guest scheduler didn’t know about the skeletons rattling around in Sisson’s closet, because the young Democrat has no room to criticize others.

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Here’s Sisson on Stephanie Ruhle’s show. (WATCH)

💥 NEW: @harryjsisson on MS NOW: "This is a moment of RECKONING for the Democratic Party. Why do we keep allowing this to happen? It was Eric Swalwell, now it's Graham Platner — and maybe there are more." pic.twitter.com/WB8XNaFYkf — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 9, 2026

How broken is MS Now to have this bed wetter on their show — Jackson Smith (@jacksmith007) July 9, 2026

Why have we allowed this little dude any place in political analysis ? — Kudog3127🐶 (blue check) (@kudog3127) July 9, 2026

He looks like some MS NOW employee’s child wandered onto a studio set on ‘Bring Your Child to Work Day.’

Commenters say blue-collar men and radical socialism don’t mix, but that hasn’t stopped Democrats from trying and embarrassing themselves in the process.

Democrats are so desperate for a normal blue-collar guy to get back the middle class while simultaneously electing radical socialists, and they truly believe their constituents are too stupid to see it. Maybe they are. They want it both ways. What a sh** show. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) July 9, 2026

How old is that guy, 18? Maybe he should talk to his fellow soy boys at the DNC to stop nominating degenerates like Platner, to vet them properly, and to have sitting members of Congress stop endorsing alcoholic Nazi sexual offenders like Platner. All of these allegations were… pic.twitter.com/gSYf9hSdPt — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) July 9, 2026

(post continues) ...known, but they chose to ignore the evidence. So don't ask, "What do we do now?"

You’re asking Democrats to have foresight. They’re incapable of doing that.

Posters remember last year when 11 young women alleged that Sisson solicited nude photos of them on Snapchat.

That’s rich coming from the social media sex pest, Harry Sisson. — Juliet-Delta 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoanieD56266) July 9, 2026

Kettle meet Pot pic.twitter.com/czVhroZudd — Jax Verza (@Orso_Dino) July 9, 2026

They got the guy who was manipulating girls to send him nudes to talk about how they keep letting people who take advantage of woman in their party — Walton Wisdom 🇺🇸 (@TheWaltonWisdom) July 9, 2026

The party needs “men” like Harry. That’s the answer. 🤣 — Silence Dogood, Ph.D. (@Parrhesiaste62) July 9, 2026

We’re fairly certain Sisson follows a steady regimen of soy and estrogen injections.

Commenters say the Democrat Party was fine with Platner until his internal poll numbers got shaky and more sexual assault allegations surfaced.

The polls were Platner's "leverage", as soon as they told the DNC he couldn't beat Collins, they threw him under the bus. If the polls said Platner would beat Collins, the rape and assault charges would make no difference. Democrats already accepted his Nazi tattoo... — harry lazard (@LazardHarry) July 10, 2026

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So out of touch. It’s not like voters didn’t know about Platner’s infidelity and his dumb tattoo but they elected him in the primary anyway.



Don’t be surprised if/when his voters stay home because what’s the point?!? — Gayle (@GayleWyndham) July 9, 2026

Let that kook explain next why they are replacing a candidate without a primary ! They swapped Harris for a Biden without a vote and they’re doing it AGAIN! The people voted for Platner so they should run that donkey — inyun🍀 (@lynnf08625117) July 9, 2026

Interestingly, Democrats' first instinct is to dump democracy whenever an election isn’t going their way. It’s a wonder that they even have primaries anymore.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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