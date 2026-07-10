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MS NOW Taps Influencer Harry Sisson to Talk About Sexual Scandals Plaguing Platner and Other Dems

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:53 AM on July 10, 2026
Twitter

Democrat online influencer Harry Sisson was invited to appear on MS NOW to discuss the sexual scandals rocking Graham Platner’s now-suspended Maine Senate run. We can only surmise the guest scheduler didn’t know about the skeletons rattling around in Sisson’s closet, because the young Democrat has no room to criticize others.

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Here’s Sisson on Stephanie Ruhle’s show. (WATCH)

He looks like some MS NOW employee’s child wandered onto a studio set on ‘Bring Your Child to Work Day.’

Commenters say blue-collar men and radical socialism don’t mix, but that hasn’t stopped Democrats from trying and embarrassing themselves in the process.

Democrats are so desperate for a normal blue-collar guy to get back the middle class while simultaneously electing radical socialists, and they truly believe their constituents are too stupid to see it. Maybe they are. They want it both ways. What a sh** show.

— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) July 9, 2026

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(post continues) ...known, but they chose to ignore the evidence. So don't ask, "What do we do now?"

You’re asking Democrats to have foresight. They’re incapable of doing that.

Posters remember last year when 11 young women alleged that Sisson solicited nude photos of them on Snapchat.

We’re fairly certain Sisson follows a steady regimen of soy and estrogen injections.

Commenters say the Democrat Party was fine with Platner until his internal poll numbers got shaky and more sexual assault allegations surfaced.

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Interestingly, Democrats' first instinct is to dump democracy whenever an election isn’t going their way. It’s a wonder that they even have primaries anymore.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC ERIC SWALWELL HARRY SISSON MAINE

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