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Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp Follow @fuzzychimpcom
Nov 09, 2026 6:00 AM
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Monday Morning Meme Madness
Fuzzy Chimp

As Mondays go, this one's pretty bad. It's a lot like other Mondays, of course, but with a lot more elected commies.

We REALLY need some laughs today, so let's see what we found on Twitter/X this past week.

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Yep, the entire week pretty much sucked.

We might as well start with some posts about the disastrous midterm elections.

Good luck, Michiganders! 😂

Sorry, Michigan. It's just so bleak right now. We have to make jokes.

Okay, okay … no more jokes about Mi-sharia-gan. Well, maybe one more.

We're done now. We promise!

It's all happening so fast. 😂

LOL. Okay, that's pretty good.

Michael Scott's sweater was hilarious, but the keffiyeh on Kevin put us over the edge. 😂

We need a border fence around red states

Enough of that. Let's forget about the election for a few minutes.

Unlikely. 😂

Do you ever see a comment that catches you off guard and cracks you up? Yeah, that's what this one did to us.

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We'd love to know the backstory here, but it definitely should have ended at 'I can get on your roof in my Spider-Man costume.'

It appears nobody was hurt, but the failed Spider-Man walkout was perfect!

HAHA!

LOLOLOL!

Pump the dad jokes directly into our veins!

This is brilliant. 😂

Bwahaha! Barack? Is that you?

We have entered the months that wreck our diets so badly that we have to pretend we're going to change on January first.

We would advise against using the table saw on Monday.

LOLOLOL!

We all wage our own battles. 😂

Well played. LOL.

If this next one doesn't lift your spirits a little, we're not sure what can.

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Let's see that again with some play-by-play coverage.

That is just too good!

We bet you wish you had Lennox the Corgi on your fantasy team. 😂

Cat: 'You're in my spot.' 💀💀💀

LOL.

It's-a me! Patio!

HAHA!

This seems about right. 😂

Everyone needs friends like this.

Wow. That seems a bit excessive! 😂

Guys … we're dying! 😂

Sorry, birds. We're doing Christmas right!

School pictures back in the day were on a different level.

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LOL.

That's not how this works, folks. 😂

LOLOLOL! Ok, you're going to have to click to see the full image on that one. We laughed way too hard at that.

We love this classic comedy bit with Dean Martin and a young Bob Newhart.

Dean Martin didn't stand a chance from the start!

Even the simplest of tasks turn into epic struggles on Monday.

Hang in there today. We'll start by getting through this Monday, and then work on getting through the next two years. As always, we'll meet you here on Mondays for some laughs.

Until we meme again …

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News Topics MONDAY MORNING MEME MADNESS

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