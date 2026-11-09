Monday Morning Meme Madness

As Mondays go, this one's pretty bad. It's a lot like other Mondays, of course, but with a lot more elected commies.
We REALLY need some laughs today, so let's see what we found on Twitter/X this past week.
No lie detected. pic.twitter.com/heTBMFRxNU— Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) November 6, 2026
Yep, the entire week pretty much sucked.
We might as well start with some posts about the disastrous midterm elections.
November 6, 2026
Good luck, Michiganders! 😂
😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iFl5p1hjso— Kristin (@KiKi1185) November 9, 2026
Sorry, Michigan. It's just so bleak right now. We have to make jokes.
Okay, okay … no more jokes about Mi-sharia-gan. Well, maybe one more.
November 8, 2026
We're done now. We promise!
woke 3.0 is here baby pic.twitter.com/O9PBY9xTdX— lillian 🦅🦅 (@larsanthem) November 8, 2026
It's all happening so fast. 😂
This is perfect and exactly what AI needs to be used for 🥳🤣🥳 pic.twitter.com/HyUqKOegjw— Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) November 7, 2026
LOL. Okay, that's pretty good.
Michael Scott's sweater was hilarious, but the keffiyeh on Kevin put us over the edge. 😂
November 6, 2026
We need a border fence around red states
Enough of that. Let's forget about the election for a few minutes.
November 6, 2026
Unlikely. 😂
Glad he has his safety sandals on— Yefim Shtern (@YefimShtern) November 7, 2026
Do you ever see a comment that catches you off guard and cracks you up? Yeah, that's what this one did to us.
Cmon man 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/2YGPGpWcwm— UinMiami (@UinMiami) November 6, 2026
We'd love to know the backstory here, but it definitely should have ended at 'I can get on your roof in my Spider-Man costume.'
It appears nobody was hurt, but the failed Spider-Man walkout was perfect!
November 6, 2026
HAHA!
This is fantastic!!— Kat™ The Hammer ⚒️ (@KatTheHammer1) November 6, 2026
😆💀😆💀😆😂😂💀😆💀😂😆😆💀😂 pic.twitter.com/wQdyu7yNuN
LOLOLOL!
A tasty pun. pic.twitter.com/nji4PR4pGP— D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) November 6, 2026
Pump the dad jokes directly into our veins!
This did make me smile 😀😀🤭🤭🤭😆😆 pic.twitter.com/nr6l5VI8Gf— steve (@bagshaw2112) November 6, 2026
This is brilliant. 😂
November 6, 2026
Bwahaha! Barack? Is that you?
#Truth pic.twitter.com/I8024M1xxa— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 8, 2026
We have entered the months that wreck our diets so badly that we have to pretend we're going to change on January first.
November 8, 2026
We would advise against using the table saw on Monday.
Goedemorgen allemaal 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dd0tJa0xMX— Henri (@AlpinaB3SHenri) November 7, 2026
LOLOLOL!
We all wage our own battles. 😂
November 8, 2026
Well played. LOL.
If this next one doesn't lift your spirits a little, we're not sure what can.
A rogue Corgi at the Panthers-Broncos game now has the Week 9 lead for missed tackles pic.twitter.com/KTwvCyZL3Q— NFL Memes (@NFLMemes) November 8, 2026
Let's see that again with some play-by-play coverage.
A Corgi on the loose in Charlotte, with Scott Hanson on the RedZone call. 🏈🚨🎙️ pic.twitter.com/84vvGylIvf— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 8, 2026
That is just too good!
What a day from Lennox the Corgi pic.twitter.com/gqMu3jkfSk— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 8, 2026
We bet you wish you had Lennox the Corgi on your fantasy team. 😂
November 8, 2026
Cat: 'You're in my spot.' 💀💀💀
Cats are...different. 😏 pic.twitter.com/j9cDMFNUSb— Lonestarmango (@lonestarmango) November 9, 2026
LOL.
It’s a me, Mario. 🍄 pic.twitter.com/LZPZOi11nY— ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) November 8, 2026
It's-a me! Patio!
November 8, 2026
HAHA!
Joe Biden's presidential memoir has leaked early: https://t.co/FbJFAmNSVT pic.twitter.com/mP3saWmsYI— Jayroo (@jayroo69) November 9, 2026
This seems about right. 😂
November 8, 2026
Everyone needs friends like this.
November 8, 2026
Wow. That seems a bit excessive! 😂
November 9, 2026
Guys … we're dying! 😂
November 8, 2026
Sorry, birds. We're doing Christmas right!
😎🚘📸 pic.twitter.com/FtaxE3x7Ji— ThePapaManDave (@ThePapaManDave) November 8, 2026
School pictures back in the day were on a different level.
If you hold the sole of your foot to your ear, you can hear the sound of your hip dislocating.— єℓαιηє (@elainesim28) November 8, 2026
LOL.
November 8, 2026
That's not how this works, folks. 😂
November 8, 2026
LOLOLOL! Ok, you're going to have to click to see the full image on that one. We laughed way too hard at that.
We love this classic comedy bit with Dean Martin and a young Bob Newhart.
Bob Newhart telling the iconic toupee story while Dean Martin tries not to lose it. Classic comedy. When deadpan meets chaos 😂🎙️ pic.twitter.com/eOuP54JpJk— 🌸🎵 Beautiful Melody 🎶💖 (@Ducnghia16) November 3, 2026
Dean Martin didn't stand a chance from the start!
November 8, 2026
Even the simplest of tasks turn into epic struggles on Monday.
Hang in there today. We'll start by getting through this Monday, and then work on getting through the next two years. As always, we'll meet you here on Mondays for some laughs.
Until we meme again …
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