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Pallywood: Sen. Brian Schatz Worried About the Freezing Gazans Getting Winter Supplies

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 09, 2026 11:00 PM
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Pallywood: Sen. Brian Schatz Worried About the Freezing Gazans Getting Winter Supplies
Twitchy

Sen. Brian Schatz is concerned about more than half a million children in Gaza who lack safe shelter as winter begins in Palestine. He demands that the Israeli government allow building materials and winter supplies into Gaza immediately.

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Maybe everyone would have more compassion for the Palestinians if they saw this video of them freezing in the winter snow.

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A lot of people have been sharing this post, which is lengthy, but places the blame where it belongs:

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The post continues:

… have reported that professionals from the Ministries of Public Works and Relief Affairs were intimidated, summoned, and coerced by Hamas into signing pledges not to undertake humanitarian projects without the group's approval. According to their accounts, those who defied Hamas risked so-called "field justice," including beatings and worse.

Several officials, including Najla Hammad, Ihab Al-Bahtiti, Khaled Abu Safiya, Wiam Aboul-Nasr, Dr. Adnan Hamouda, and Ahmed Abu Zaiter, have publicly stated that efforts to build more durable fiberglass housing and improve conditions for displaced civilians were blocked.

Another example was a proposal that was put forward to demolish several heavily damaged towers which were at risk of collapse from rainwater after extensive bombardment. According to those involved, Hamas blocked the removal of the “Bank of Palestine Tower” in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, reportedly arguing that it would "collapse from the rain anyway." The terrorist group did not show any concern for the civilian lives that would be lost when the tower eventually collapses on its own, because it wants dead Palestinians and news of tragedy to keep Gaza in the news cycle and to gain global sympathy, hoping for more incoming resources and donations for the Strip’s humanitarian and reconstruction needs that it could siphon.

Additionally, Hamas has also been accused of obstructing construction projects intended to create safer communities for displaced Gazans in southern Gaza, prioritizing political control over humanitarian relief.

This is a reminder that Gaza's suffering is not only a consequence of war. It is also the result of a fascist and ruthless governing power that repeatedly places its own interests above the welfare of the people it claims to represent. The same terror group that helped bring catastrophe upon Gaza continues to obstruct efforts to mitigate its consequences.

As floodwaters sweep through displacement camps and families endure another winter in misery, the question is unavoidable: how many Palestinian lives could have been spared had Hamas allowed humanitarian, housing, and reconstruction efforts to proceed unimpeded?

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Things are only going to get worse with the new crop of Democrats in the House and Senate.

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News Topics BRIAN SCHATZ | GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS

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