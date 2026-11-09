Pallywood: Sen. Brian Schatz Worried About the Freezing Gazans Getting Winter Supplies

Sen. Brian Schatz is concerned about more than half a million children in Gaza who lack safe shelter as winter begins in Palestine. He demands that the Israeli government allow building materials and winter supplies into Gaza immediately.

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Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced and 5 are dead due to flooding in Gaza this weekend. More than half a million children lack safe shelter as winter begins. The Israeli government must allow building materials and winter supplies into Gaza immediately. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz The Israeli government is doing exactly that, please check sources on this. COGAT released videos and data confirming 100s of trucks of winter supplies have entered the Gaza strip to meet the needs of its civilians, for example: https://t.co/yIRk0Skdmg — Aizenberg (@Aizenberg55) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz Just to clarify, you mean in Hamas-controlled areas of Gaza? — Ariel Paz-Sawicki 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@ArielSawicki88) November 9, 2026

Remember when Hamas made their own PR video showing them digging up pipes in Gaza and using them to create rockets to fire on Israel? Well now they have no water and sewage system and they have flooding and guess who is to blame for that? https://t.co/2SlDenu8zB — Shiri_Sabra (@sabra_the) November 8, 2026

@brianschatz Simping for Gaza isn't going to make you palatable to the DSA members in your Big Tent, Brian. Hamas needs to take care of Hamas... Israel doesn't have to do shit. — HawaiiFiveLeo (@HawaiiFiveLeo) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz Nope. Hamas must surrender and disarm first. No country has been forced to pay for an enemy’s social expenses DURING a war. — Harvey Rosenblum (@harveyrosenblum) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz @shannonrwatts This looks like you copied and pasted it. — Ray Zalinsky (@RayZalinskyCAP) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz Could not possibly care less. What are Egypt and Jordan or the other 50 Muslim countries doing? — Scrappy (@Darcy2988) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz Here's the thing Brian: It rained in Israel too. They have infrastructure they've spent on to handle the rain. Like normal countries that dont start wars they can't win and spend all their money on terror and tunnels. Gaza can go fuck itself. It ain't Israel's responsibility. — M Milch (@MMPGH412) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz Hamas has enough concrete to build a vast tunnel system more extensive than the London Underground but they can’t build houses for the people THEY are responsible for? How fucking stupid are you? https://t.co/rSq5Fh8sBM — FortuneFavorsTheBold (@JosephF06016297) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz Not Americas problem. Hamas shouldn’t have dug tunnels they should have built drainage pipes. — Michelle Simmons (@MichelleSi77218) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz Not a word about Hamas, the cause of most of the misery in Gaza. Is Egypt also responsible to send "building materials and winter supplies" through its border with Gaza, or only Israel? — STL Walker (@stlouiswalker) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz You can't be serious putting the onus of this at the hands of Israel when you should know better than anyone that Hamas always and deliberately interferes with Israel's efforts to provide humanitarian aid so that everyone and his mother thinks it's Israel and not Hamas. — Jenny (@lafemme3) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz So now the Jews are responsible for flooding. Why don't you tell Hamas to stop blocking supplies, the main reason for aid not reaching them. Oh, I forgot, Jewish politicians kissing up to those who want them destroyed is in fashion. — May Brian (@mabri1741) November 9, 2026

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@brianschatz No. It must not. The most coddled people in human history can solve their own basic problems as soon as they stop devoting all their resources to exterminating their neighbors. Until then, nobody should give them anything. — Adam Schorr (@adamschorr) November 9, 2026

@brianschatz The Israel government should absolutely do no such thing. Unless all Gaza is under Israel control, every pipe, every bag of cement, every construction material would be used by Hamas to build more terror infrastructure to attack Israel. This call is for suicide of Israel. — bearandwolflove🧡 (@bearandwolflove) November 9, 2026

Maybe everyone would have more compassion for the Palestinians if they saw this video of them freezing in the winter snow.

Palestinians are sharing this video of women and children supposedly freezing in the snow. Meanwhile, Gaza is sunny, and the video is AI-generated. I can't stop laughing at this. https://t.co/14MEfZ7W74 — Robin 🇮🇱 (@Robiiin_Hoodx) November 8, 2026

You’re laughing. Israelis are lounging on the beach in Tel Aviv while, a few miles south, Gazans are suffering in a winter storm. And you’re laughing. https://t.co/4E6I81wd1F — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 9, 2026

@Robiiin_Hoodx Blizzard conditions 🤡 https://t.co/bXQBnGEq9L — Aryeh | אריה (@SpicyCholent) November 8, 2026

@Robiiin_Hoodx I’m only surprised @RepRashida hasn’t yet showcased it on the floor of Congress. — Hope d'Amore (@10ATexan) November 9, 2026

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@Robiiin_Hoodx Only idiots in Pallywood stand out in the cold when shelter is 5 feet away. And the Pallywood deception continues — David Arcano (@david_arcano) November 8, 2026

@Robiiin_Hoodx https://t.co/ji8BimhjwD — Scott C (@SCreedon39316) November 9, 2026

@Robiiin_Hoodx Maybe they should get inside a tent. — DAS (@TontoStephenson) November 8, 2026

@Robiiin_Hoodx They cut out the snowball fight at the end. https://t.co/vns4rb7mG7 — Curtis. 🇺🇸 (@Curtisl131) November 9, 2026

@Robiiin_Hoodx Oh for the love of God. — Alice Dwyer (@alicesue65) November 8, 2026

A lot of people have been sharing this post, which is lengthy, but places the blame where it belongs:

REVEALED: The scandal surrounding Gaza's failed winterization efforts lays bare a grim reality: Hamas obstructed attempts to protect Palestinian civilians before the devastating winter storms that flooded tens of thousands of tents. Palestinian Authority employees inside Gaza have reported that professionals from the Ministries of Public Works and Relief Affairs were intimidated, summoned, and coerced by Hamas into signing pledges not to undertake humanitarian projects without the group's approval. According to their accounts, those who defied Hamas risked so-called "field justice," including beatings and worse. Several officials, including Najla Hammad, Ihab Al-Bahtiti, Khaled Abu Safiya, Wiam Aboul-Nasr, Dr. Adnan Hamouda, and Ahmed Abu Zaiter, have publicly stated that efforts to build more durable fiberglass housing and improve conditions for displaced civilians were blocked. Another example was a proposal that was put forward to demolish several heavily damaged towers which were at risk of collapse from rainwater after extensive bombardment. According to those involved, Hamas blocked the removal of the “Bank of Palestine Tower” in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, reportedly arguing that it would "collapse from the rain anyway." The terrorist group did not show any concern for the civilian lives that would be lost when the tower eventually collapses on its own, because it wants dead Palestinians and news of tragedy to keep Gaza in the news cycle and to gain global sympathy, hoping for more incoming resources and donations for the Strip’s humanitarian and reconstruction needs that it could siphon. Additionally, Hamas has also been accused of obstructing construction projects intended to create safer communities for displaced Gazans in southern Gaza, prioritizing political control over humanitarian relief. This is a reminder that Gaza's suffering is not only a consequence of war. It is also the result of a fascist and ruthless governing power that repeatedly places its own interests above the welfare of the people it claims to represent. The same terror group that helped bring catastrophe upon Gaza continues to obstruct efforts to mitigate its consequences. As floodwaters sweep through displacement camps and families endure another winter in misery, the question is unavoidable: how many Palestinian lives could have been spared had Hamas allowed humanitarian, housing, and reconstruction efforts to proceed unimpeded? — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) November 9, 2026

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The post continues:

… have reported that professionals from the Ministries of Public Works and Relief Affairs were intimidated, summoned, and coerced by Hamas into signing pledges not to undertake humanitarian projects without the group's approval. According to their accounts, those who defied Hamas risked so-called "field justice," including beatings and worse. Several officials, including Najla Hammad, Ihab Al-Bahtiti, Khaled Abu Safiya, Wiam Aboul-Nasr, Dr. Adnan Hamouda, and Ahmed Abu Zaiter, have publicly stated that efforts to build more durable fiberglass housing and improve conditions for displaced civilians were blocked. Another example was a proposal that was put forward to demolish several heavily damaged towers which were at risk of collapse from rainwater after extensive bombardment. According to those involved, Hamas blocked the removal of the “Bank of Palestine Tower” in Gaza City's Rimal neighborhood, reportedly arguing that it would "collapse from the rain anyway." The terrorist group did not show any concern for the civilian lives that would be lost when the tower eventually collapses on its own, because it wants dead Palestinians and news of tragedy to keep Gaza in the news cycle and to gain global sympathy, hoping for more incoming resources and donations for the Strip’s humanitarian and reconstruction needs that it could siphon. Additionally, Hamas has also been accused of obstructing construction projects intended to create safer communities for displaced Gazans in southern Gaza, prioritizing political control over humanitarian relief. This is a reminder that Gaza's suffering is not only a consequence of war. It is also the result of a fascist and ruthless governing power that repeatedly places its own interests above the welfare of the people it claims to represent. The same terror group that helped bring catastrophe upon Gaza continues to obstruct efforts to mitigate its consequences. As floodwaters sweep through displacement camps and families endure another winter in misery, the question is unavoidable: how many Palestinian lives could have been spared had Hamas allowed humanitarian, housing, and reconstruction efforts to proceed unimpeded?

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