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Army Officer Who Oversaw Dem Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in Middle East Says He’s Lying About Service

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Nov 10, 2026 3:45 AM
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Army Officer Who Oversaw Dem Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in Middle East Says He’s Lying About Service
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Democrat Maryland Gov. Wes Moore easily won reelection last Tuesday. A few days later, The Baltimore Sun shone a bright light on the supposed military hero. For years, Moore had claimed he led paratroopers in combat while serving in Afghanistan. Now the officer who oversaw Moore in the Middle East says the Democrat has been lying about service this whole time.

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Here’s more from WBFF Fox45 Baltimore. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...unequivocally false.

“Be honest,” retired Lt. Col. James A. “Jamie” Gottschling said when asked what he would tell Moore.

“His service in Afghanistan was good. He was a valued member of the brigade staff.” 

But he added, “It’s disingenuous to say that you led paratroopers in combat or that you did what would be direct action activities in a combat zone.”

Gottschling’s knowledge of Moore’s daily activities in the combat zone adds a firsthand perspective to Spotlight's examination of Moore’s path to Afghanistan, his duties, and his combat claims

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The Democrat Party keeps promoting these stolen valor ‘leaders.’

Posters are angry at Moore but feel The Baltimore Sun and other outlets purposely sat on this story until its impact would be greatly diminished.

A lying Democrat? Total shocker!

Some commenters say Democrat elites are already working behind the scenes to keep some party members from running for the White House in 2028.

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If Democrats are already discouraging Moore from running, that might mean he has more negatives as a presidential candidate than the party is willing to admit or deal with. Tell the truth, Wes.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MARYLAND | MILITARY | VETERANS | AFGHANISTAN

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