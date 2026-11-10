Army Officer Who Oversaw Dem Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in Middle East Says He’s Lying About Service

Democrat Maryland Gov. Wes Moore easily won reelection last Tuesday. A few days later, The Baltimore Sun shone a bright light on the supposed military hero. For years, Moore had claimed he led paratroopers in combat while serving in Afghanistan. Now the officer who oversaw Moore in the Middle East says the Democrat has been lying about service this whole time.

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Here’s more from WBFF Fox45 Baltimore. (WATCH)

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For years, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has described his Afghanistan deployment as the experience of an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper who led soldiers in combat. Now, the Army officer who supervised Moore daily says his accounts of what happened there in 2005 and 2006 are unequivocally false. “Be honest,” retired Lt. Col. James A. “Jamie” Gottschling said when asked what he would tell Moore. “His service in Afghanistan was good. He was a valued member of the brigade staff.” But he added, “It’s disingenuous to say that you led paratroopers in combat or that you did what would be direct action activities in a combat zone.” Gottschling’s knowledge of Moore’s daily activities in the combat zone adds a firsthand perspective to Spotlight's examination of Moore’s path to Afghanistan, his duties and his combat claims. Read more: https://t.co/rdJeYEPUtz — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) November 8, 2026

(post continues) ...unequivocally false. “Be honest,” retired Lt. Col. James A. “Jamie” Gottschling said when asked what he would tell Moore. “His service in Afghanistan was good. He was a valued member of the brigade staff.” But he added, “It’s disingenuous to say that you led paratroopers in combat or that you did what would be direct action activities in a combat zone.” Gottschling’s knowledge of Moore’s daily activities in the combat zone adds a firsthand perspective to Spotlight's examination of Moore’s path to Afghanistan, his duties, and his combat claims

More stolen valor from career democrat politicians ... first DaNang Blumenthal, then Tampon Tim ... now Warrior Wes ... — Top Jimmy (@TopJimmySing) November 8, 2026

The Democrat Party keeps promoting these stolen valor ‘leaders.’

Posters are angry at Moore but feel The Baltimore Sun and other outlets purposely sat on this story until its impact would be greatly diminished.

Did you have this before the election and chose not to publish it? — Carlos (@SagamiCharlie1) November 9, 2026

Oh perfect timing Sun…. wouldn’t want that on blast before early voting started. — Bullet Magnet (@BulletMagn3t) November 8, 2026

More stolen valor for the stolen valor guy? Shocking. — B Rob (@robisonbw) November 10, 2026

Wait a minute - Less Moore LIED?

NO. WAY! — Roger Herold (@herold_rog92161) November 9, 2026

A lying Democrat? Total shocker!

Some commenters say Democrat elites are already working behind the scenes to keep some party members from running for the White House in 2028.

Days after the election national Dems start to burry those they want to not run. — Will Wangel (@WillWangel) November 8, 2026

Democrats knifing each other in preparation for 2028 — ElGuapo (@davidrlane1024) November 8, 2026

I’m thinking the same thing. The Timing is funny. I considered him the front runner. Would be an awful president but checks boxes important to Dems. I guess now that midterms are over the fight for the 28 nomination begins — Random Rando (@JacobB75646) November 9, 2026

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If Democrats are already discouraging Moore from running, that might mean he has more negatives as a presidential candidate than the party is willing to admit or deal with. Tell the truth, Wes.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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