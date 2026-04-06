Neera Tanden: It's Pretty Disgusting a Trump Ally is Using the Baltimore Sun to Go After Wes Moore

Serial fabulist and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is expected to throw his hat in the ring for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. In an exclusive, "Buzzfeed" Ben Smith's Semafor reports that The Baltimore Sun is going after the governor's 2028 campaign, and Neera Tanden thinks it's pretty disgusting that an ally of President Donald Trump is using Maryland's largest newspaper to go after a national Democratic leader.

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That a Trump ally is using the Baltimore Sun to go after a a national Democratic leader and Gov of Maryland is pretty disgusting. https://t.co/1I70201OtN — Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) April 6, 2026

Max Tani reports:

The owner of Maryland’s biggest paper and TV stations is keeping close tabs on his outlet’s investigation of the state’s governor. In recent months, The Baltimore Sun has brought on a team of investigators from sister television station Sinclair to comb through Gov. Wes Moore’s records as he seeks reelection and eyes a potential White House run in 2028. The team, according to records shared with Semafor by Moore’s office, is digging into whether Moore had exaggerated his military record, as well as his high school and collegiate basketball tenure. Beginning in November, the group from the Sun sent a string of letters and emails to Moore’s team with detailed document requests regarding the governor’s service in the Army, the basketball scholarships he’d been offered, and other questions about his youth athletic history and college and fellowship applications.

First, he did exaggerate his military record, for one. Tanden is butthurt because The Baltimore Sun is owned by David Smith, "best known as the Trump ally who has steered the Sinclair television affiliate network to the political right."

So, Tanden is upset that journalists at The Baltimore Sun are doing actual journalism.

This makes you guys look way more vulnerable to scrutiny than you otherwise would — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 6, 2026

You're a hack. — Will Collier (@willcollier) April 6, 2026

If the rules you created suck when they're used against you, then the problem is the rules, and by extension you...and not the other side playing by them.



Maybe stop creating shit rules. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 6, 2026

Sure, because the entire Democrat platform has never been using their power and influence over the media to go after their opponents.



You bought the ticket. Enjoy the ride. — Capeman (@wheresyourcape) April 6, 2026

Actual journalism to vet a Democratic candidate -- I can understand why that feels so confusing for you. — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) April 6, 2026

I'm going out on a limb and say that repeatedly lying about your entire life's story is much worse. — Alan Stanwyck (@PleasantBanter2) April 6, 2026

Defending Wes Moore is truly a fool's errand. — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) April 6, 2026

The media doing its job is disgusting? Wow. Who knew. — Conservative John Doe (@Conserv02168279) April 6, 2026

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"Going after" Moore by giving him the opportunity to straighten out his alleged life story is "disgusting"?

Democrat calls basic scrutiny of a high profile Democrat who has been caught *consistently lying about his biography* “pretty disgusting.”



If I did comms for Wes Moore, I would probably ask the lady who operated Joe Biden‘s autopen to stay out of it. https://t.co/WonEYHQlJr — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) April 6, 2026

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