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Neera Tanden: It's Pretty Disgusting a Trump Ally is Using the Baltimore Sun to Go After Wes Moore

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Serial fabulist and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is expected to throw his hat in the ring for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination. In an exclusive, "Buzzfeed" Ben Smith's Semafor reports that The Baltimore Sun is going after the governor's 2028 campaign, and Neera Tanden thinks it's pretty disgusting that an ally of President Donald Trump is using Maryland's largest newspaper to go after a national Democratic leader.

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Max Tani reports:

The owner of Maryland’s biggest paper and TV stations is keeping close tabs on his outlet’s investigation of the state’s governor.

In recent months, The Baltimore Sun has brought on a team of investigators from sister television station Sinclair to comb through Gov. Wes Moore’s records as he seeks reelection and eyes a potential White House run in 2028.

The team, according to records shared with Semafor by Moore’s office, is digging into whether Moore had exaggerated his military record, as well as his high school and collegiate basketball tenure. Beginning in November, the group from the Sun sent a string of letters and emails to Moore’s team with detailed document requests regarding the governor’s service in the Army, the basketball scholarships he’d been offered, and other questions about his youth athletic history and college and fellowship applications.

First, he did exaggerate his military record, for one. Tanden is butthurt because The Baltimore Sun is owned by David Smith, "best known as the Trump ally who has steered the Sinclair television affiliate network to the political right."

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So, Tanden is upset that journalists at The Baltimore Sun are doing actual journalism.

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"Going after" Moore by giving him the opportunity to straighten out his alleged life story is "disgusting"?

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2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MARYLAND NEERA TANDEN

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