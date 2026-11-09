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SCOTUS' 8-1 Border Wall Decision Is a Lock to Spark Lefty Meltdowns (Again)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 09, 2026 4:22 PM
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SCOTUS' 8-1 Border Wall Decision Is a Lock to Spark Lefty Meltdowns (Again)
Twitchy

The Democrats winning the midterms means that party will take control of the House and Senate when early January rolls around, and that has clearly emboldened many south of the border:

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See what giving Democrats back any power means? 

Stephen Miller being named the White House chief of staff definitely means that the Trump administration will keep enforcing immigration laws for the next two years, all while the Democrats (including the one elected as the next Texas governor) try to help illegal aliens as much as possible. 

The Democrats will be doing their usual pearl clutching over the latest Supreme Court ruling that was such a clear-cut case that only Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented:  

Sorry, libs, socialists and assorted Marxists. Democrats might have had a good midterm election but the people who still care about a secure nation remain in the White House. 

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Via CBS News:

The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the Trump administration to resume building a border wall and other infrastructure through a remote area of West Texas while litigation over the project moves forward. 

In an unsigned decision, the high court agreed to lift a district court's injunction that temporarily stopped construction of the wall and related infrastructure in the Big Bend sector, which covers more than 500 miles of the southern border and includes Big Bend National Park. 

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she would have denied the Justice Department's request for emergency relief.

Losing a couple of lefty justices on this issue is going to make the Democrats want to extra-EXTRA pack the court. 

Yep, nothing says "SCOTUS got it right" quite like KBJ being the lone dissenter. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ILLEGAL ALIEN | SUPREME COURT

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