Shaun King Says It’s 'So Ugly' That Anti-Zionist Cyclist’s Soles Were Filled With Tacks

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, activist group Philly Bike On Your Left organized a ride around historic Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht to call for the boycott of Jewish-owned eateries in the city to "show these Zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are." As The New York Post reported, hundreds of people showed up on Sunday with Israeli flags and lined the sidewalks outside the targeted delis and cafes. The Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America claimed the counter-protest was "oppression."

Advertisement

Black Muslim Shaun "Talcum X" King called a photo of a rider's shoe soles filled with tacks "so ugly."

Came home from the Philadelphia boycott bike ride wondering why the traction on my shoes was less than usual and have discovered that they’re covered in tacks that were deployed on the crowd by Zionist counter protestors https://t.co/8beGMdhBhW — James🔻 (@GoodVibePolitik) November 8, 2026

James here is the Philadelphia DSA International Solidarity Committee Co-Chair.

So ugly — Shaun King (@shaunking) Nov 8, 2026

Remarkably, he came home with so many thumbtacks sticking in the soles of his shoes but failed to mention that anyone's bicycle tires were punctured.

@GoodVibePolitik ... shouldn't the tacks be in your bicycle tires, not your shoes? — Christopher R Taylor (@KestrelArts) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Hmm, interesting they were in your shoes, but not in your bike tires and with all of the people there how would they know their fellow "Zionist" counter protesters wouldn't wind up stepping on them. — Elisabeth C. (@elisac_usa) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Ummmm, did you feel them in YOUR shoes before getting home? Are you feet a bloody pincushion? BECAUSE they work better on bike tires than shoes..... — Codified Likeness Utility (@parkerrm39) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik So you have tacks on your shoes, but not on your bike tires. If you are going to lie, you need to do better. — roving (@roving71776904) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Zionist thumbtacks — PerkyBiscuits (@PerkyBiscuits) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik If it was real they would be in your bike tires. Look at all these morons who fall for this bullshit. — Rhinocrates (@Rhinocrates1) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik So your bike was fine and you didn't notice stepping on a multitude of tacks until you safely arrived home riding said bike. Got it. — Organic Card Farmer (@FarmerCard) November 8, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Now you are going to have to push thumbtacks into the tires of you bike, to make your story, somewhat believable. — Steve _J (@SteveJacob28883) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik 0% chance this happened. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Of all the things to never happen, this never happened the most. — TWiizted (@gofastinwa) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Got any more lies to share? There were no tacks thrown in the street. I was there. There was a huge police presence there. There were people on bikes. Sticking tacks in your shoes so you can make bullshit accusations is so on brand for the Free Pal cult. 🤡 — The Princess Broad (@baddgrl_) November 9, 2026

Advertisement

@GoodVibePolitik Good god, you’re right. Are your shoes ok? Are they receiving proper treatment? — Brian (@BrianCoey) November 8, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Omg it’s a shoenicide!!! — Jacob 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@jacob521158) November 8, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Um...if you were riding a *bike*, how did tacks get in your *shoes*? Bikes don't work that way. Anyway, this is hilarious. You know what you sound like? https://t.co/NiQtPGKIMp — Nachum Lamm (@LammNachum1936) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik How do you get tacks in your shoes while riding a bike? — u̴n̴·̴a̴·̴p̴o̴l̴·̴o̴·̴g̴e̴t̴·̴i̴c̴ Sauron's Mouth (@SauronsMouth_DB) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Did they put the tacks on your bike’s pedals…? — ☢ Beelzebubba's Advocate ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@BeelzebubbaS) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik The Jews genocided my sneakers! — Gregorio (@gregoriomx1519) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik The Jews put tacks in your shoe — gum (@Gumdrop844) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik How did all these tacks get in your shoes, but your bike is fine? Did you get off your bike? If it was just a bike ride, why were you getting off your bike anywhere near these businesses? — The Dudealorian Abides (@theDudealorian) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik So your shoes picked up tacks but not your tires ? Yeah I call bullshit — chuck fuller (@chuckfu93568567) November 8, 2026

Advertisement

@GoodVibePolitik https://t.co/zmhvWfgMw8 — ⚡️Jeffy's Raspberry Dream ⚡️ (@BLRawding) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik You didn’t get any on your tires? Lucky! — Quicky Kiki (@Kikitsi272191) November 9, 2026

@GoodVibePolitik Great story. Compelling and rich — warbling.dorado (@warblingdorado) November 8, 2026

There are plenty of antisemites in the replies calling this terrorism and a hate crime and complaining that Zionist hate crimes never get reported.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.