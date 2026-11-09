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Shaun King Says It’s 'So Ugly' That Anti-Zionist Cyclist’s Soles Were Filled With Tacks

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 09, 2026 8:00 PM
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Shaun King Says It’s 'So Ugly' That Anti-Zionist Cyclist’s Soles Were Filled With Tacks
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, activist group Philly Bike On Your Left organized a ride around historic Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia on the eve of the anniversary of Kristallnacht to call for the boycott of Jewish-owned eateries in the city to "show these Zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are." As The New York Post reported, hundreds of people showed up on Sunday with Israeli flags and lined the sidewalks outside the targeted delis and cafes. The Philadelphia Democratic Socialists of America claimed the counter-protest was "oppression."

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Black Muslim Shaun "Talcum X" King called a photo of a rider's shoe soles filled with tacks "so ugly."

James here is the Philadelphia DSA International Solidarity Committee Co-Chair.

Remarkably, he came home with so many thumbtacks sticking in the soles of his shoes but failed to mention that anyone's bicycle tires were punctured.

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There are plenty of antisemites in the replies calling this terrorism and a hate crime and complaining that Zionist hate crimes never get reported. 

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | ISRAEL | PRO-PALESTINIAN | DOMESTIC TERRORISM

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