There was a lot going on during Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday victory speech: he mistook his wife for his sister and the stage was rushed by “Let Dairy Die” protesters. So we’re sorry we overlooked the part where Biden promised to cure cancer, Alzheimer’s, and diabetes during his administration.

Biden curing cancer isn’t exactly new; during his 2016 State of the Union address, President Barack Obama put Biden “in charge of Mission Control” for finding a cure for cancer. “Last year, Vice President Biden said that with a new moonshot, America can cure cancer,” Obama told Congress and the nation.

And people ridicule President Trump for putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus task force.

In any case, here’s Biden promising cures if elected:

