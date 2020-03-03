Joe Biden’s had a really good Super Tuesday. Hard to blame him for being excited, though we’d like to think that even in our excitement, we’d be able to distinguish between our spouse and our sibling:

Trending

Watch:

You know. As one does.

It was an honest mistake:

Oh, snap!

Seriously, though, if Biden clinches the nomination, we have lots more Biden moments like this to look forward to.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jill BidenJoe Bidensistervictory speech