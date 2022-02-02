Last night, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Whoopi Goldberg would be suspended for two weeks from “The View” for two weeks as penance for her stupid Holocaust comments.

See? The MSM do take action when one of their liberals screws up! ABC friggin’ suspended Whoopi Goldberg! For two whole weeks!

So let’s all give ABC a huge round of applause for doing the right thing here.

Or, alternatively, let’s not. Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, explains why no one should be giving ABC props for this move:

Obviously the reason Whoopi Shekelstein was suspended for two weeks is so that The View doesn't have to talk about this more and if she's on the air then they have to talk about it. It's an "out of sight, out of mind" play. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 2, 2022

I'm angrier at Whoopi's punishment than at what she did. Just a network pretending to give a shit by handing down a fake punishment that's actually an attempt sweep the person in the spotlight under the rug for a bit until hopefully people forget and the whole thing blows over. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 2, 2022

She said what she said. Let her back on the air, cowards. You're the ones that hired her. Let her do the job you're paying her to do, which is yap. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 2, 2022

Blum is right. ABC isn’t punishing Whoopi Goldberg; if anything, they’re doing her and “The View” a huge favor.

If you value free speech, don't punish her. (My preferred option). If you mean what you said, fire her. This is neither. https://t.co/7n24vWEmxk — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 2, 2022

It’s pure theater, is what it is.

Don't criticize Whoopi's suspension because people shouldn't be suspended for controversial comments. Criticize it because it's the network's way of trying to worm out of any bad publicity it might cause for THEM. Even calling it a "suspension" is buying their cover story. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 2, 2022

They essentially called a two week lid on Whoopi. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 2, 2022

What more could Whoopi and “The View” ask for? She gets to stay home and chill, and ABC and “The View” get to virtue signal.

And make no mistake: all this is is virtue signaling:

Joy Behar begins "The View" awkwardly: "You all saw the news. Whoopi will be back here in two weeks. Ok." And then the show moves on… — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) February 2, 2022

It seems that Whoopi Goldberg’s cohosts are sticking by her anyway:

UPDATE: Multiple sources tell The Daily Beast that Whoopi Goldberg’s co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro are furious with the network’s decision https://t.co/LWD33DQsoT — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 2, 2022

In case you’re wondering where they stand on this issue. Not that you were ever really wondering.

Yep.

It’s hilarious that all these women do all day is call for people to get deplatformed and censored and then finally one of their own gets benched for two weeks and they’re mad. https://t.co/uHjWQw6maD — Tim Dillon (@TimJDillon) February 2, 2022

Whoopi herself is reportedly very mad:

Whoopi Goldberg 'livid,' threatening to quit 'The View' over her suspension: source https://t.co/bPWEPlWHbp pic.twitter.com/MHiufDncWn — New York Post (@nypost) February 2, 2022

But why would Whoopi quit? She may not be very bright, but in theory, at least, she’s smart enough to know that ABC has no interest in actually firing over this. As Blum explained, ABC’s just riding this out. Whoopi’s job at “The View” isn’t actually in any real jeopardy. She’d be foolish to quit now. All she needs to do is hang in there for two weeks and she’ll return to a deafening hero’s welcome.

And it's not really even punitive. It's designed to let the heat die down. Nothing more. In two weeks, Whoopi will be back and they'll proceed as if nothing ever happened. — Talking Sports and Not Much More (@SayYouSuck) February 2, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video