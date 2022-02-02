Last night, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Whoopi Goldberg would be suspended for two weeks from “The View” for two weeks as penance for her stupid Holocaust comments.

See? The MSM do take action when one of their liberals screws up! ABC friggin’ suspended Whoopi Goldberg! For two whole weeks!

So let’s all give ABC a huge round of applause for doing the right thing here.

Or, alternatively, let’s not. Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, explains why no one should be giving ABC props for this move:

Blum is right. ABC isn’t punishing Whoopi Goldberg; if anything, they’re doing her and “The View” a huge favor.

It’s pure theater, is what it is.

What more could Whoopi and “The View” ask for? She gets to stay home and chill, and ABC and “The View” get to virtue signal.

And make no mistake: all this is is virtue signaling:

It seems that Whoopi Goldberg’s cohosts are sticking by her anyway:

In case you’re wondering where they stand on this issue. Not that you were ever really wondering.

Yep.

Whoopi herself is reportedly very mad:

But why would Whoopi quit? She may not be very bright, but in theory, at least, she’s smart enough to know that ABC has no interest in actually firing over this. As Blum explained, ABC’s just riding this out. Whoopi’s job at “The View” isn’t actually in any real jeopardy. She’d be foolish to quit now. All she needs to do is hang in there for two weeks and she’ll return to a deafening hero’s welcome.

