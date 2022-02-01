Yesterday, when Whoopi Goldberg foolishly and repeatedly insisted on “The View” that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” cohost Ana Navarro pushed back somewhat:

Sparks fly as The View panel confronts Whoopi after she says "the Holocaust isn't about race. No. It's not about race."

"Well, the considered Jews a different race," Joy Behar says. "But it's about white supremacy. It's about going after Jews and Gypsies," Ana Navarro adds. pic.twitter.com/GZwZSi2qXi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022

Fast-forward to later last night, and Navarro apparently regrets even suggesting that Whoopi screwed up:

On CNN, The View co-host Ana Navarro tries to spin Whoopi's comments about the Holocaust by arguing that, because they were said while "condemning the school board in Tennessee for banning a book," it somehow was okay and gives them the opportunity to deflect to MTG and RFK Jr. pic.twitter.com/QbOjWSXMET — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 1, 2022

The school board in Tennessee didn’t ban “Maus.” But Ana Navarro’s not nearly as concerned with the facts as she is with justifying what can most charitably be described as Whoopi Goldberg’s staggering ignorance on the Holocaust.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and RFK Jr. literally have nothing to do with Goldberg’s stupidity, but desperate Dems like Ana Navarro call for desperate measures.

It only makes sense in the twisted mind of people like Ana Navarro.

When is this woman going to apologize for covering for Whoopi. https://t.co/kUsSQSCCl1 — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) February 1, 2022

Check back with her when hell freezes over. Til then, don’t hold your breath.

