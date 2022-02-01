Whoopi Goldberg’s first attempt to apologize for her dumb Holocaust comments yesterday was all right as apologies go:

For what it’s worth, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt appreciated that:

Oddly enough, he didn’t really comment on her second attempt at an apology:

Maybe the third time would turn things back around? Goldberg’s effort today seems to be good enough for Greenblatt, who’s willing to enlighten her while also giving her grace for messing up:

We can certainly appreciate Greenblatt’s acknowledgment that antisemitism is not simply a right-wing phenomenon.

What we appreciate decidedly less is that Greenblatt in practice has a tendency to treat antisemitism as a right-wing phenomenon.

The ADL hires people who defend antisemitism, so yeah. They’re a joke.

Needless to say, Goldberg’s apology today isn’t quite making it for everyone:

Not too much respect for the ADL, either.

It’s just pathetic all around.

