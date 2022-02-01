Whoopi Goldberg’s first attempt to apologize for her dumb Holocaust comments yesterday was all right as apologies go:

For what it’s worth, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt appreciated that:

Thanks @WhoopiGoldberg for correcting your prior statement and acknowledging the #Holocaust for what it was. As #antisemitism surges to historic levels, I hope we can work together to combat ignorance of that horrific crime and the hate that threatens all. https://t.co/ltsHrwmLCG — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) February 1, 2022

Oddly enough, he didn’t really comment on her second attempt at an apology:

Maybe the third time would turn things back around? Goldberg’s effort today seems to be good enough for Greenblatt, who’s willing to enlighten her while also giving her grace for messing up:

Whoopi Goldberg (stage name) begins The View today by apologizing for her comments about the Holocaust. "I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things." pic.twitter.com/QvlW0CWnk2 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 1, 2022

The first guest of the show was Anti-Defamation League CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt. Here he explains to Whoopi how the Nazis viewed Jews as "a subhuman race. It was racialized anti-semitism." pic.twitter.com/m7zz2zwBNa — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 1, 2022

Co-Hostin warns that lessons about the Holocaust are "being taken out of school."

Greenblatt notes that The View is looking for a new permanent co-host and says it's an opportunity to cast a Jewish person.

It has been reported the show is looking for a conservative woman. pic.twitter.com/LKR5MZ3liH — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 1, 2022

Co-host Joy Behar tries to make things political by suggesting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) wasn't doing enough to condemn anti-Semitism.

Greenblatt says elected officials on both sides need to condemn it and cites progressive anti-Semitism against Israel. pic.twitter.com/sGv9kI5w1W — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 1, 2022

We can certainly appreciate Greenblatt’s acknowledgment that antisemitism is not simply a right-wing phenomenon.

What we appreciate decidedly less is that Greenblatt in practice has a tendency to treat antisemitism as a right-wing phenomenon.

When Lara Logan made a Holocaust comparison, the ADL jumped into action, put out an official statement, and slammed her. With Whoopi, they waited around until she "apologized," and then just retweeted praise of that apology. Shorter: The ADL is a joke. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 1, 2022

The ADL hires people who defend antisemitism, so yeah. They’re a joke.

Needless to say, Goldberg’s apology today isn’t quite making it for everyone:

How do you get to be 66 years old and not understand that the Holocaust was about race? https://t.co/klTEPpZLfT — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 1, 2022

Full of it. She knew before she made her ignorant statements yesterday. https://t.co/aRHVy45peC — Paula (@PBJPJB10) February 1, 2022

So, it took her 66 years? She was born a decade after it ended. She’s from NYC, where many survivors moved https://t.co/WD7HZX4FFS — Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) February 1, 2022

I lose so much respect for my sex knowing they watch these ignorant women for knowledge. You need an intervention, ladies! #theview #Whoopi https://t.co/C2cTzGWflO — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) February 1, 2022

Not too much respect for the ADL, either.

Confused by the ADL position. In line with their definition of racism as ‘acts perpetrated by white people against non-white people’, do they consider Jews to be ‘people of colour’? — Sentyst (@Sentyst) February 1, 2022

I find it funny that they turn to the ADL after the organization attempted to redefine the word "racism" to exclude white people. As if they are paragons of anti-racism. Please… — Benjamin H. Graham (@GrizzlyGraham90) February 1, 2022

It’s just pathetic all around.

