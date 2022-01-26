We know there was a time when the Anti-Defamation League was a worthwhile endeavor.

We’re just having a really, really hard time remembering when that was.

Recently, ADL Director Jonathan Greenblatt congratulated Tema Smith on winning an award. Smith is the ADL’s new Director of Jewish Outreach and Partnerships:

.@JProNetwork announced their 2022 JPro Young Professionals awards to include @ADL’s new Director of Jewish Outreach and Partnerships. Mazel tov to @temasmith! Kudos for being honored for your vital voice in the movement to empower & include Jews of Color. https://t.co/FChX41fRX2 — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 25, 2022

Tema Smith is quite a get for the ADL!

I'm sorry I know it's late but ADL really hired her? Amazing. Does Greenblatt wake up every day thinking "how can I vindicate Seth today?" — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 26, 2022

Why Seth, whatever do you mean?

The ADL hired this person as their new director of Jewish Outreach specifically because they don’t hear from @SethAMandel enough. pic.twitter.com/4yZuk837ko — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) January 26, 2022

For those not wearing their reading glasses today: pic.twitter.com/cAIQeldK9T — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 26, 2022

Huh.

Gotta hear both sides! Legitimate grievances! Root causes! — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 26, 2022

Air strikes on civilian populations is just an expression of frustration. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) January 26, 2022

This Tema Smith sure is a charmer, isn’t she?

This is the ADL's new "Director for Jewish Outreach" and what she's had to publicly say about me over the past year. It's not about me, but it is about Jews like me, ie Zionists. pic.twitter.com/kYPdd4NMVz — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) January 26, 2022

We’re dying to know what Greenblatt thinks Smith brings to the table. We do suppose that one thing the ADL could always use is more antisemitism …

Amazing — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) January 26, 2022

It's almost hard to process how dumb this is. I genuinely didn't believe it at first. Officially beyond parody. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 26, 2022

What a time to be alive.

An organization whose main mission is supposed to be fighting antisemitism hiring someone that repeatedly excuses antisemitism speaks for itself about the priorities of the ADL under the current leadership. https://t.co/zCAoln9lbU — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 26, 2022

Hey, ADL, what would you say you do here?

Why are people who actively harm the Jewish community being hired by Jewish organisations? — Ben M. Freeman (@BenMFreeman) January 26, 2022

Great question.

I happen to be of the opinion that the ADL should not hire anyone who rejects the IHRA definition of antisemitism, nor should they hire someone who accuses Jews of being racist for calling out antisemitism when it comes from other marginalized communities. … but what do I know? — Jordyn (@JordynTilchen) January 26, 2022

You can't protect Jews from antisemitism if you're not protecting Zionism. To be a Zionist is to be a warrior against the oldest living lie as it appears in all the most inconvenient, frustrating and hugely popular places. You don't fight Jew hate to be liked by the masses. — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) January 26, 2022

The Defamation League. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 26, 2022

The American Jewish establishment seems to have amnesia. It's forgotten that it was built to fight antisemitism, not promote it. — Eve Barlow (@Eve_Barlow) January 26, 2022

