We know there was a time when the Anti-Defamation League was a worthwhile endeavor.

We’re just having a really, really hard time remembering when that was.

Recently, ADL Director Jonathan Greenblatt congratulated Tema Smith on winning an award. Smith is the ADL’s new Director of Jewish Outreach and Partnerships:

Tema Smith is quite a get for the ADL!

Why Seth, whatever do you mean?

Trending

Huh.

This Tema Smith sure is a charmer, isn’t she?

We’re dying to know what Greenblatt thinks Smith brings to the table. We do suppose that one thing the ADL could always use is more antisemitism …

What a time to be alive.

Hey, ADL, what would you say you do here?

Great question.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ADLantisemiticAntisemitismIsraelIsraeli-Palestinian conflictPalestiniansTema SmithZionism

Recommended Twitchy Video