A couple of weeks back, hematologist, oncologist, and Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UC San Francisco Dr. Vinay Prasad did the unthinkable and actually listened to Joe Rogan’s podcast.

In that research, Dr. Prasad found that Joe Rogan’s podcast is not simply a platform for misinformation and disinformation, but rather a platform for open discourse. Sometimes Rogan and his guests might be wrong, and sometimes they might be right, and that’s OK.

Iowa Law Professor Andy Grewal recently decided to take a similar approach to Dr. Prasad’s and try listening to the podcast before passing judgment. And, in a shocking turn of events, he, too, found that much of the criticism of Joe Rogan is unwarranted and unfair:

You’ll want to grab a cup of tea and get comfortable.

Please do:

Media can learn so much from this. But by and large, they won’t learn a damn thing.

