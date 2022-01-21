Remember that letter in which “270 doctors call out Spotify over Joe Rogan’s podcast”?

Well, if you’ll recall, the 270 doctors who called Spotify and Rogan out were largely not, in fact, doctors.

And it’s probably a pretty safe bet that the vast majority of the letter’s signatories (if not the whole lot of them) who were calling for Rogan’s head were doing so without having actually taken the time to listen to Rogan’s podcasts.

But there’s at least one physician out there who did, and for what it’s worth, he would not have been signatory #271 on that letter. Dr. Vinay Prasad is a hematologist and oncologist as well as Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UC San Francisco. And he doesn’t agree that Joe Rogan (or Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough) is a bottomless pit of COVID misinformation and disinformation:

What a novel idea. So crazy, it just might work!

If more of the so-called “experts” out there took their cues from Dr. Prasad and were willing to listen to Joe Rogan instead of immediately and unequivocally dismissing everything said on his podcast (and immediately and unequivocally dismissing all of Rogan’s listeners), maybe they’d be worth listening to.

