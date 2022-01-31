Last week, Adam Carolla zeroed in on the root of the MSM’s fear of Joe Rogan.
Comedian @adamcarolla defends Joe Rogan: "Think about what all these idiots are saying. They're worried about misinformation … What have you guys been right about? I'd put Joe Rogan's batting average up against CNN's batting average any day of the week." 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6NkVQXHUX3
— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) January 28, 2022
Carolla’s absolutely right that the media are terrified of Rogan because they’ve been wrong about so much. Joe Rogan, for all his faults, is willing to do what few mainstream journalists are willing to do and listen to points of view that, while different, are not necessarily wrong.
For proof that Carolla has the media pegged, look no further than CNN’s Oliver Darcy:
CNN’s @oliverdarcy: Unlike CNN, Joe Rogan doesn’t verify the “accuracy” of his Covid-related content pic.twitter.com/PFt932VUaT
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2022
Uh-huh.
Darcy: Rogan "is saying he still really is interested in having these people with these contrarian takes, these frankly anti-vaccine takes on his program & that he’ll maybe balance them out w/ some authoritative voices … And that creates this false equivalence." https://t.co/yZnLUHt0H9
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2022
Uh-huh.
He says the phrase "public health consensus" — whatever that is — about 4 times during this segment https://t.co/FglHLRKBFH
— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 31, 2022
Oliver’s hoping that if he says it enough times, we’ll take him seriously.
We cannot take him seriously, however, because he’s full of crap and we all know it. He knows it, too, bless his heart.
ROTFL https://t.co/V1aeu6v7oX
— Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) January 31, 2022
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 31, 2022
@CNN https://t.co/KbzJ0F8UEC pic.twitter.com/Ezi6A0Z1Dm
— Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) January 31, 2022
Ok this made me actually laugh. Not chuckle, not grin but actually laugh. https://t.co/X31ndTjBaD
— Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) January 31, 2022
The notion that CNN actually follows their own advice and puts Facts First™ is genuinely ludicrous.
Twitchy readers know there’s plenty more where that came from.
GTFOHWTBS https://t.co/v7E17VmbF8
— Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) January 31, 2022