Dave Chappelle, eat your heart out.

Because there’s no better comedian working today than CNN’s Brian Stelter:

We collectively took action to protect the elderly from Covid. Now, shouldn't we be doing more to protect children by letting them live normal lives? Or, to pose the Q another way, are we really going to close schools again and let kids suffer even more? pic.twitter.com/FO1AjzneGh — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 19, 2021

Huh.

Who is “we?” Because if you’re talking about New York, then no. You are dead wrong about protecting the elderly. https://t.co/H2wwv2rlRz — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 20, 2021

And you’ve gotta love his jab at red states, suggesting that the dumb MAGA rubes who live there have no use for at-home COVID test kits because they’re not as scientific as the folks in New York City.

But what you’ve gotta love even more than that is his Very Serious Chin Stroking about how excessive anti-COVID measures like lockdowns have harmed our kids.

Brian I've said a lot of negative things about you and your network, and I swear to God you better not be gas lighting us, but…good job. — Hi (@hollis4congress) December 20, 2021

He’s gaslighting us. Like, this is textbook gaslighting.

Because Brian Stelter is discussing this as if he’s always been concerned. All that’s happened is that, like Randi Weingarten, he’s figured out that the balance has tipped toward angry parents.

And, like Randi Weingarten, he’s going to pretend his hands are spotless and that he’s been on the parents’ side all along.

About 20 months behind on this take. https://t.co/uJE5uoNcV9 — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 20, 2021

about 2 years late, bud https://t.co/bbKVS7cCsB — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 20, 2021

This is what those of us with functional brains were saying in May and June of 2020. Schools should have never shut down, school shutdowns were the biggest American public policy failure since Vietnam. Nice for CNN’s village idiot to finally catch up. https://t.co/poAISWmml9 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 20, 2021

COVID policy has basically been Republicans suggesting things, Democrats saying no that’s absurd you’re gonna kill Grandma, and then a year later pretending like they were on the right side this whole time. https://t.co/4qGTD0fupn — Sam Abodo 🇺🇸 (@sam_abodo) December 20, 2021

They're going to pretend as if they weren't calling parents who wanted to take their kids to the zoo grandma killers for the past 2 yrs https://t.co/m2zxalkckn — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) December 20, 2021

How about Florida and Ron DeathSantis? CNN’s had it in for Ron DeSantis since day one, even though he’s demonstrated a far better understanding of COVID science than any of Brian Stelter’s reliable sources.

In Florida we aren’t closing schools. Schools have been open 100% since August 2020. And all mask optional now. Normal is a choice. Kids are doing great here! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 20, 2021

This is so awkward.

Wait… is Brian Stelter trying to say that Ron DeSantis was right? https://t.co/Isc2sAFICq — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 20, 2021

So now CNN is on the @GovRonDeSantis has been right train. I never thought I would see the day https://t.co/c7AnqoVn5F — Evan Power (@EvanPower) December 20, 2021

Bless Brian Stelter’s heart for attempting to mess with our memories. Maybe there’s someone out there it actually worked on.

no brownie points for you, mr. potato head. https://t.co/s8lUANN0es — kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) December 20, 2021

No points at all.

Brian Stelter and Randi Weingarten are now both pretending they weren’t vocal and loyal school shutdown zealots. The guy to watch now is Fauci. — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) December 20, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video