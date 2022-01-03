As 2022 gets rolling, expect to see a whole lot of “breaking news” about Covid-19 that’s part of an attempt to do a one-eighty on previous narratives. Here’s one example courtesy of CNN:

Really, CNN?

The media is being spotted treating information people knew all along as some kind of breaking news.

Right?

It’s a good thing so many political “leaders” closed gyms, beaches and parks during the pandemic! *Eye roll*

CNN’s always good for serving up a shot & chaser:

