As 2022 gets rolling, expect to see a whole lot of “breaking news” about Covid-19 that’s part of an attempt to do a one-eighty on previous narratives. Here’s one example courtesy of CNN:

People who are overweight or obese are at a much higher risk of much more severe disease and even death from Covid-19 — and one new study suggests that losing weight can reduce that risk. https://t.co/fu40ixz0Fh — CNN (@CNN) January 3, 2022

Really, CNN?

Some of us said this in March of 2020. Government shut down gyms. https://t.co/dwHgsiWBnC — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 3, 2022

Gym owners lost their life savings fighting to stay open so their customers could stay healthy. Now CNN admits the obese are more susceptible to covid. This was never about safety or your health. — Hunting Wolf In PA (@SlayerWolf11) January 3, 2022

The media is being spotted treating information people knew all along as some kind of breaking news.

Why did it take so long for CNN to acknowledge this fact? https://t.co/UuM8E0Pm8x — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

Good thing the parks, beaches, and gyms were closed for our health! pic.twitter.com/EH0qYw83YX — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

Right?

it took 2 years to publish this, unbelievable. — adam (@chuk85) January 3, 2022

2 years later they finally say this. Hilarious — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) January 3, 2022

You're nearly two years behind the rest of us. — Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) January 3, 2022

They really can't make the pivots any more obvious people. Please wake up. https://t.co/8FjZfkAPdg — KCinCypress62 (@KCinCypress62) January 3, 2022

Being unhealthy may pose a risk to your health, scientists baffled… https://t.co/TA7pKjAlGD — sudo (@sudonomous) January 3, 2022

If only we knew about this earlier !! Haha. https://t.co/kYNAdDnDqC pic.twitter.com/bZQxvjLUFc — HAHALOOKHAHA (@frogmissile) January 3, 2022

It’s a good thing so many political “leaders” closed gyms, beaches and parks during the pandemic! *Eye roll*

CNN’s always good for serving up a shot & chaser:

People who are overweight or obese are at a much higher risk of much more severe disease and even death from Covid-19 — and one new study suggests that losing weight can reduce that risk. https://t.co/fu40ixz0Fh — CNN (@CNN) January 3, 2022

Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its popular free doughnut promotion for customers vaccinated against Covid-19. https://t.co/FdcTjaAp29 — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2021

